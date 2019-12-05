Zack Carpinello Declares His Love for Jenni 'JWoww' Farley After Jersey Shore Drama: 'My World'

Are Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her ex-boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello officially back on?

More than a month after the Jersey Shore star, 34, and the professional wrestler, 24, split following drama on the show, Carpinello posted a loving tribute to Farley on Instagram.

“You mean absolutely everything to me,” he wrote Wednesday alongside a photo of the pair cuddled up. “You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways.”

“You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time,” he continued.

Carpinello concluded by professing his love to Farley, writing, “I love you @jwoww.”

Farley and Carpinello started dating in April after the reality star split from husband Roger Mathews in September 2018 following nearly three years of marriage. (Farley and Mathews share two children: daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.)

In October, Farley reportedly ended the relationship after an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired footage of him getting a little too close for comfort with her costar Angelina Pivarnick, 33. On the show, he tightly wrapped his hand around Pivarnick’s waist in a Las Vegas club while Farley was drunkenly passed out. Later, he was seen putting his hand on her leg.

After watching the episode, Farley wrote a scathing Instagram post addressing the incident, in which she claimed she was blindsided and called out both Pivarnick and Carpinello for their behavior.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My heart hurts on so many levels,” she continued. “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello followed by posting a lengthy apology on Instagram, taking “full responsibility” for the “mistakes that [he] cannot take back.”

“Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else,” he continued. “This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

“I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day,” he concluded. “I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”