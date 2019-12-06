Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Are Back Together

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello are officially back on, PEOPLE can confirm.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 34, started dating the professional wrestler, 24, this spring, but their relationship was tested when an October episode of the reality show aired footage of him getting a little too close for comfort with her costar Angelina Pivarnick, 33. On the show, he wrapped his arm around Pivarnick’s waist in a Las Vegas club while Farley was drunkenly passed out.

After the episode aired, Farley split from Carpinello and called both him and Pivarnick out for their behavior in a scathing Instagram post.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My heart hurts on so many levels,” she continued. “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Meanwhile, Carpinello apologized for his actions on Instagram, writing, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. … I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

Reports circulated later that month that the two had reconciled, but Farley never publicly addressed the news.

In recent weeks, however, she has started liking his Instagram photos again, and earlier this week, Carpinello dedicated a loving post in her honor.

“You mean absolutely everything to me,” he wrote. “You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you @jwoww.”

Farley also posted a selfie of the pair on her Instagram Story on Thursday, writing, “Missing your face while you’re away.”

The reality star has two kids with ex-husband Roger Mathews: daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.