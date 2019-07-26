Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Calls Jenni 'JWoww' Farley 'Fake' for Refusing to Discuss Divorce

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s relationship drama has unfolded for all to see on MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation — and he’s frustrated that his costars haven’t been quite as open.

On Thursday’s episode, the cast’s trip continued in Stony Creek Ranch in Lake George, New York, as they surprised Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino with a bachelor party. And yes, strippers were involved, but the highlight of the evening was when his then-fiancée Lauren showed up to surprise him at the end of the night. (The college sweethearts got married a month later, on Nov. 1.)

Watching Mike and Lauren’s loved-up reunion, Ronnie decided to address the elephant in the room: Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s divorce.

The mother of two filed for divorce from Roger Mathews last September after almost three years of marriage, but when Ronnie pulled her aside to try to broach the subject, Jenni point-blank refused to talk about it on camera and walked away.

“I would love for me and Jenni to have a moment where I can talk to her and maybe have her confide in me,” Ronnie said. “Every time I try to talk to her, she goes silent.”

“We are family, we’re roommates, we bounce off of each other. We’re here to support each other. When I was going through s—, everyone was so worried and they wanted to talk about it,” he continued, referencing the drama with his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley, which has been chronicled at length on the MTV reboot since it premiered last year.

“So why isn’t everyone worried about Jenni going through a divorce?” he demanded. “We all know stuff about each other and it just seems like everyone just wants to put my s— out there, but at the same time, ignore Jenni and what she’s going through out of respect. It just shows that there’s a lack of respect that they have for me and my life, because when s— was going on with me and Jen, everyone wanted to talk about it. I was their entertainment.”

Later that night, he stayed up to confide in Angelina Pivarnick about how he was feeling — and threw some serious shade at Jenni.

“This man, I know what he’s going through,” he said, referencing Roger. “To be with somebody that is so cold and shows no emotion and all you do is give and give and give, it hurts.”

“How do you deal with someone that’s f—ing fake and not in touch with their emotions and not communicative? I get it,” he continued. “That’s why me and Roger are so close. Because we’ve been dealing with the same person, where it’s like, we’re not asking for much, we’re just asking for real-life emotion. It’s the worst thing ever to be with someone and not know how they feel. You might as well f—ing be with a f—ing corpse.”

Angelina, meanwhile, suspected that Ronnie’s anger had more to do with his own situation than anything else.

“I feel like a lot goes on in Ron’s head,” she said. “I feel like he’s going through a lot, him and baby mama, and he’s got to fix things right now in his relationship.”

But Ronnie, clearly hurt, wasn’t backing down.

“Jenni acts like everything in her life is peaches and gravy and she just wants to judge everyone else and their relationship,” he said. “Bitch, you ain’t perfect.”

“We definitely all are going through our own stuff and it’s real-life s—, we’re not kids anymore. So I guess we do tread lightly sometimes, but I feel like people don’t tread lightly when it comes to me,” he continued. “All the bad memories that I had to go through are a joke to everybody else. That’s not real friendship, and I know what real friends are.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.