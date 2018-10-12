Jersey Shore: Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Reveals She Almost Divorced Roger Once Before Finally Filing

Months before she filed for divorce, Jenni “JWoww” Farley opened up to her Jersey Shore costars about a low point of her relationship with husband Roger Mathews.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina Pivarnick confessed to the girls that she’d been having issues with her fiancé Chris Larangeira over her being in the house with Vinny Guadagnino. (The two slept together years ago.)

“That’s like, a masculine thing,” Jenni said. “His fiancée is in a house with dudes that are single. It’s a whole insecurity thing. No man is secure in this type of s—, it’s just not a thing. We’ve all been there.”

“Still going through it,” chimed in Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who’s been married to Jionni LaValle since 2014.

“Same,” Jenni said. “Mine almost led to divorce, so.”

But Jenni wasn’t the only one experiencing some relationship drama. Back in Las Vegas, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was still reeling from his most recent blowup with on-off girlfriend Jen Harley. In the aftermath of an incident in which Jen allegedly dragged Ronnie with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat — landing him in a sling — his mom Connie flew in to spend some time with him.

“I’ve got my mom out here to help me out and make sure that I get through all of the difficult times,” he said. “It really means a lot to me.”

So how was he feeling about Jen?

“With me and Jen, I just think there’s a lot of things that are unsettled,” he said. “She doesn’t know how to handle them, so she snaps. It’s something that you wouldn’t wish on anyone else.”

“I don’t know what to think with Jen,” he admitted. “I know what I want. I do want to have a family. That’s what makes me complete. But it’s like, when you want something but you can’t have it, but you’re working at it and you’re trying to get it and it’s just like, hurdle after hurdle after hurdle after hurdle — I don’t know what to do.”

Ultimately, his priority was his daughter Ariana Sky.

“My main concern’s got to be the baby,” he said. “I’m going to have to just take it day by day, and hopefully things fall into place at this point. As long as she’s okay, everything else will fall into place. That’s all that matters. It’s all I really care about, at this point.”

His costars, meanwhile, could hardly believe how bad things had gotten between the couple.

“The second we left Vegas, he went right to her,” Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio said. “If he would have stayed on the path that we put him on, that wouldn’t have happened.”

“We all keep saying this is going to get worse, and then he gets dragged in a car,” Vinny Guadagnino said. “That mugshot says it all.”

“That mugshot looks like Lucifer!” Pauly joked.

Ronnie’s ongoing drama with Jen was also on Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s mind — but for a different reason. With his wedding to fiancée Lauren Pesce coming up, he had to decide whether or not to make Ronnie a groomsman along with Vinny and Pauly.

“I want to do the right thing. I want to include him, but is it too much for him to take on right now?” Mike wondered. “I’m on the fence right now, because he’s going through a lot.”

“I can’t leave him out, and I don’t want to put too much on his plate, either,” he added. “He’s got a lot going on, he’s getting his own life together. For me to put another responsibility on him might be a disservice to our whole friendship.”

One thing that was set in stone? Ronnie “does not get a plus one,” Mike said with a laugh.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.