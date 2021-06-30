Jenni "JWoww" Farley has some major news to tell the Jersey Shore gang.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni and her love, Zack Clayton Carpinello, take a call from Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino after arriving at the Poconos resort that the cast is staying at for their quick getaway.

"Hey, what's up guys? What are you doing?" Mike, 38, asks as Jenni, 35, replies, "We just got the kids to bed. Where are you guys?"

After Mike instructs the pair to "come right downstairs" to meet up with everyone else, Jenni and Zack reveal in a confessional that they're planning to tell the bunch about their engagement.

"We are about to tell my roommates," Jenni says as Zack adds, "We're going to go tell them."

Pondering over how they should break the news, Zack suggests that they just "show them" the massive ring on Jenni's left hand. However, on their way downstairs, Jenni jokes that they say they "f----- around and got engaged."

As they greet everyone, Jenni apologizes for not arriving on time. "Sorry we were late, guys," she says while placing her left hand over Zack's hand. "We were f------ around ..."

Mike chimes in to ask: "In the parking lot?" To his question, Jenni subsequently holds up her left hand to flash her engagement ring and says, "We got engaged!"

The Jersey Shore crew instantly erupts in cheers as they congratulate her. Mike's wife Lauren Sorrentino then goes to hug Jenni. "I'm really happy for Jenni, that she found love again," Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio says in a confessional before joking, "But now Jenni's engaged to Zack, she's going to have to tell him about the birds and the bees."

Jenni then tells the story of how Zack, 26, popped the question at the Empire State Building in New York City on her birthday (Feb. 27). "He rented out the 102nd floor," she says, noting that she "did and did not" expect a proposal.

"Before we even go to, like, the top, he was like ... [Zack] was crying," Jenni says as Zack admits, "Yeah, I was sobbing."

Vinny Guadagnino then jokes, "Guy turns 26, all of the sudden, he's getting married. Crazy, all of the sudden, he's wife-ing up JWoww." Pauly, 40, says that he "won't tell a soul" before shouting through a mini-megaphone, "JWoww's engaged!"

Offscreen, Jenni — who shares daughter Meilani Alexandra, 6, and son Greyson Valor, 5, with ex-husband Roger Mathews — has addressed her wedding plans with Zack.

"I really thought I was gonna dive right in and I looked at Zack the other day and I was like, 'We haven't even begun. Like, we haven't even started,'" she told Page Six in June. "So I feel like we're just living our best engaged life and taking it slow."

She continued, "I also do want to see how COVID kind of unravels 'cause I don't want to do the masks at the wedding or have, like, a limit. So I just want to see how, like, weddings start to unfold and how people and venues start to book them to see how we're gonna have one."