Jersey Shore's Jenni Apologizes to Angelina for Feud, Blames Boyfriend Zack: 'It's All on Him'

All's well that ends well.

On Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni "JWoww" Farley finally squashed her feud with Angelina Pivarnick over boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello. The drama began after an infamous night out in Las Vegas, when Zack got a little too close for comfort with Angelina at the club while Jenni was drunkenly passed out. He then claimed that Angelina actually tried to kiss him, prompting a near-brawl between the women. But after footage from the night finally aired on the show five months later, Angelina was vindicated — and Jenni had no choice but to apologize.

Determined to make things right, she flew to New Orleans for the night to surprise Angelina at her bachelorette party. The two sat down to hash things out, though Angelina was apprehensive at first.

"I'm so happy to see her, but I'm also, like, is she here to talk to me, is she here to start drama? What is Jenni here for exactly?" she said. "I'm definitely not sure of her intentions right now."

But Jenni insisted she "did not come down here to start drama."

"We're not in a great place, but I don't want any regrets and I don't want to say that I wasn't part of your weekend over something petty. So I'm here for you, with all the bulls--- aside," she said. "That night, what you did, I have no right to be mad at you whatsoever. ... It's all on him."

"I made Zack leave the house the day that it aired," she added. "He has no excuse. I said, 'You're an idiot.' " (The couple briefly split as the drama unfolded on the show last fall, reconciling just weeks later.)

And Jenni was also disappointed that Vinny Guadagnino, who was at the club with them in Vegas that night, wasn't forthcoming about what had really happened.

"Vinny told me that it wasn't that big of a deal," Jenni said in a confessional. "The way Vinny described it to Angelina the next morning in Vegas, or the way he described it to the boys, that's how Vinny should have described it to me, and that's what was so hurtful."

To Angelina, Jenni said she "felt like nobody just told me the truth."

"At the end of the day, I came off like a f---ing psychotic person in Point Pleasant, fighting a battle that should have never been fought over something that never existed," she said. "And all Vinny had to do was simply check me and be like, 'Here's what I saw.' He never did that."

"And Vinny wasn't intoxicated," Angelina pointed out. "He was the one that was coherent."

But ultimately, both women agreed to put the whole ordeal behind them and bury the hatchet.

"I'm very grateful that she showed up for me," Angelina said. "This is exactly what I wanted — honestly, I'm really happy right now."

Added Jenni, "I'm happy that Angelina and I spoke and that we brushed all the bulls--- aside so we can have a really good time. I'm really glad that I came and I'm excited to be part of her bachelorette and her wedding and everything in between. I really hope we can just stay on this positive path."

As for Vinny? In his opinion, he was "damned if I do, damned if I don't."

"I saw some weird s--- happen," he said. "Then I kind of mentioned it to Angelina the next day, and then after I told Jenni and tried to be a good friend, that wasn't good enough. I've been the only witness to the whole thing and it's all backfired on me."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.