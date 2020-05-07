"I feel like everybody wants Pauly and Jenni to be a thing, and so do I," says Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi in a sneak peek at Thursday's episode

Jersey Shore 's JWoww and DJ Pauly D Get Flirty at the Strip Club: 'Season 1 Vibes'

A decade later, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio might be rekindling an old flame.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the longtime costars — who famously hooked up during season 1 of the show's original run in 2009 — end up gravitating toward each other during a night out at the strip club while celebrating Angelina Pivarnick's bachelorette party in New Orleans. (The episode was filmed last year, while Jenni and her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello were on a brief break.)

"This is what a bachelor or bachelorette party should be like," Vinny Guadagnino says. "Acting ratchet and crazy like we did 10 years ago."

"How much for a lap dance? You work here, hun?" Pauly jokes, wrapping an arm around Jenni. "I feel like you're the madame. How much for a lap dance though, for real? I got a Black Card."

"I would pay infinity for that lap dance," he says. "I'll give you my bank account. I'll give you my routing number."

Jenni laughs and plays along: "I don't need your routing number," she says. "Just you."

"Right now, I'm starting to pick up on season 1 vibes of JWoww and DJ Pauly D," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino remarks as footage rolls of the two grinding at the club back in the day.

"I feel like everybody wants Pauly and Jenni to be a thing, and so do I," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi says.

"I would love to see Pauly and Jenni do sex," Deena Cortese adds. "It would like, be my favorite thing. Somebody has to hook up, it's a bachelorette!"

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.