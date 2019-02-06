Jenni "JWoww" Farley filed for divorce from Roger Mathews in September after nearly three years of marriage

Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s husband Roger Mathews has responded to her divorce filing.

Mathews is requesting primary physical custody and joint legal custody of son Greyson Valor, 2, and daughter Meilani Alexandra, 4, according to the documents filed Jan. 24 and obtained by The Blast. Additionally, he is requesting that a custody schedule“in the children’s best interest” be determined by the court.

In his filing, Mathews has reportedly requested both alimony and monthly child support from Farley.

Mathews is challenging his and Farley’s prenuptial agreement and has requested that a judge find it “invalid and unenforceable,” the website reports.

After nearly three years of marriage, Farley filed for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint stated.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Roger Mathews with daughter Meilani and son Greyson

Farley and Mathew tied the knot in October 2015 after nearly five years together in front of a guests including her Jersey Shore castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Pauly D, and Bachelorette alums Trista and Ryan Sutter.

They began dating in 2010 after meeting in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, while Farley was filming the third season of Jersey Shore. The couple got engaged in September 2012 while filming MTV’s Jersey Shore spin-off, Snooki & JWoww.

Last week, Farley accused Mathews of physical and emotional abuse in a lengthy statement shared on her personal website. The reality star also released footage that allegedly showed Mathews attacking her. In the clip, a man, who appears to be Mathews, can be seen shoving a woman, presumably Farley, to the ground in the kitchen of a home.

Farley also alleged in her statement that Mathews’ social media posts “are consumed with inaccuracies, false statements, self-serving comments, outright misrepresentations and blatant lies.”

She accused Mathews of neglecting their children on multiple occasions, recalling an incident where he allegedly didn’t let a therapist into the house for Greyson’s scheduled appointment “even though she stood there knocking and ringing the bell for 30 minutes in the freezing cold.” (Greyson has autism, Farley revealed in November 2018.)

One day later, Mathews denied Farley’s claims in an Instagram video.

“I sit here humbly before you today, a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it,” he said.

Mathews said that while his lawyers prepared a statement for him, he instead decided to “shoot from the hip.”

“We’re going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address this where it should be,” he said. “We’ve proven Jenni and her attorneys to be liars in the past and we will do it again. There is a deep-rooted history of this — playing the victim. This is just the early stages of this and I know we have the proponents of truth on our side.”

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Farley explained why she decided to speak out against her estranged husband amid their ongoing divorce.