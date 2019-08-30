Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Finalizes Divorce from Roger Mathews

Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s divorce has been finalized.

Nearly one year after the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 34, filed for divorce from Roger Mathews, the pair’s marriage is officially over.

“Jenni and Roger have reached an amicable conclusion and finalized their divorce,” Farley’s rep said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday. “They remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment and they both wish each other the best.”

Farley and Mathews have two children: son Greyson Valor, 3, and daughter Meilani Alexandra, 5.

After nearly three years of marriage, the MTV personality filed for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, 2018 according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

The duo tied the knot in October 2015 after nearly five years together in front of a group of family and friends that included her Jersey Shore castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Pauly D, and Bachelorette alums Trista and Ryan Sutter.

The couple got engaged in September 2012 while filming their MTV Jersey Shore spin-off, Snooki & JWoww. They first began dating in 2010 after meeting in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, while Farley was filming the third season of Jersey Shore.

Though they continued to spend time together as a family after the divorce filing, even celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary in October, the relationship took a downward turn in December, when Farley filed for a restraining order against Mathews after the two got into an argument.

Farley and Mathews have since appeared to put any animosity behind them. They reunited to celebrate Easter with their kids and in May, Farley told PEOPLE she and Mathews were on good terms.

She has also moved on romantically and has been dating 24-year-old wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello since April.

Earlier this week, Farley and Carpinello swiftly shut down rumors that they’re expecting a baby together after speculation was sparked when Farley attended the 2019 MTV VMAs wearing a fitted yellow dress. She was also seen resting her hand on her belly in certain shots.

After a fan commented on one of Farley’s Instagram posts wondering if the reality star was “sneaky preggas,” Farley responded, “nope just a burger,” adding a couple of crying-tears-of-laughter emojis.

Carpinello, who attended the award show alongside Farley, also denied the rumors.

“Jenni is NOT pregnant,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Stop being idiots.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.