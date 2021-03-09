Surprise! Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Is Engaged to Zack Clayton Carpinello — 'I Said Yes'

She said yes!

Jersey Shore star Jenni "JWoww" Farley announced Tuesday that she and boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello are engaged after nearly two years of dating.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building 💜💗 @zackclayton," she captioned an Instagram post, revealing that Carpinello popped the question on her 36th birthday last month.

"You're my forever," the professional wrestler, 26, commented on his now-fiancé's Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The sweet post featured two photos of the couple celebrating with champagne at the top of the Empire State Building. In one, Farley's massive diamond ring is on display as she rests her hand on Carpinello's chest.

Farley's famous friends showed their love after the announcement post, with her Jersey Shore costar Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola commenting, "Congratulations!!"

"Congrats!!! So happy for you ❤️" Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga added.

Image zoom Credit: jwoww/instagram

Carpinello and Farley have been together since April 2019, though they split briefly at one point that year.

On the day of their engagement last month, Carpinello shared a sweet tribute to Farley for her birthday alongside a selfie of the pair spending some time on the beach.

"Waking up next to you every day is the best part of my life," he wrote in the caption. "I love you Happy birthday my love ❤️."