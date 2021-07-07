Jersey Shore: Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says She Doesn't Want More Kids — but Isn't on Birth Control
"Zack doesn't want one more than I don't want one!" the MTV star says of her fiancé in a sneak peek
Could more Jersey Shore babies be in the cards?
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the ladies head out to lunch, where the conversation ends up turning to pregnancy after Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio's girlfriend, Nikki Hall, mentions feeling nauseous.
Nikki insists she's not pregnant — "I'm on birth control!" — but says she does see herself settling down with Pauly one day.
"I would like to get married first and then have a child," she tells the table. "For me — I'm 28 now, but I will be 29 — I would like to get married. But if we have the same end goal and it gets there, then I don't care if it's 10 years from now, if it's next week, next year, you know?"
Jenni "JWoww" Farley, meanwhile, is headed to the altar with Zack Clayton Carpinello — which begs the question, would she have another baby? (She announced her engagement to Zack, a 26-year-old professional wrester, in March. The two have been together since 2019. She shares daughter Meilani, 6, and son Greyson, 5, with ex-husband Roger Mathews.)
"Nope," says Jenni, 37, as Angelina Pivarnick says she thinks her costar could "get pregnant by accident."
"Zack doesn't want one more than I don't want one!" Jenni insists. But when asked if she's on birth control, or if the couple uses condoms, she just opens her eyes wide and laughs.
"Oh my God. Are you kidding me?" Deena Cortese says in a confessional. "Like, come on. Girl! You're going to have another kid!"
RELATED: Inside Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren's Nursery for Son Romeo — 'We Couldn't Be More Thrilled'
While the ladies are lunching, the boys hit the gym. As they're cooling down after a workout session, Vinny Guadagnino commends Zack for how involved he's gotten in Jenni's kids' lives.
"I give you credit," Vinny says. "I'm serious. Because like, I can't imagine even looking after like, one kid — of my own."
"Thanks, man. I appreciate that," Zack replies. "Kids are tough, but you love them so much. I'm really happy."
RELATED: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Girlfriend Saffire Matos Are Engaged — 'They're Really Happy,' Source Says
And last but not least, the guys turn their attention to Angelina's husband Chris Larangeira, who recently joined the cast on holiday after the couple went through a rough patch.
Asked about moving out, Chris confirms he did for a time. "Yeah, [I] just needed a little break," he says. "Things were getting a little hectic."
"You have to work on relationships, or they don't work," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino tells him.
Chris agrees. "When we got married, we were thinking, like, all the problems are over — we're married. Then you don't realize that there's more work to do," he says.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.
