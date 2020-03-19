Jersey Shore: Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Gets a Lap Dance from a Drag Queen During Her Divorce Party

Jenni “JWoww” Farley celebrated her newly single status with dinner and a show.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni hits the town with her roomies to celebrate her divorce from Roger Mathews at a drag show. After one last shot at dinner, they pile into a party bus covered with divorce-themed graffiti in honor of the occasion.

“Tonight is going to be a mess,” predicts Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. “And honestly, I’m due for a messy night.”

But no one is looking forward to the evening more than Jenni, who is all dressed up — complete with a custom “DIVORCED” tiara and sash.

“I am so excited to see drag,” she says. “If anybody knows me, they know it’s my s—. So the fact that my roommates are doing this — so excited.”

When they get to the club, one drag queen immediately pulls Jenni on stage for a lap dance.

“These queens look amazing. They honestly look hotter than us girls,” said Nicole. “And that’s usually how it goes.”

“I mean, these dancers are f—ing stunning,” Jenni adds. “And the one that’s giving me a lap dance? I am not mad about it.”

Overall, everyone is just glad to see a smile on their friend’s face.

“Jenni has been going through so much. She’s been going through hell,” says Vinny Guadagnino. “So to see her up on stage, laughing, having a good time, this is why we did this.”

Jenni, 35, filed for divorce from Matthews, 44, in September 2018 after almost three years of marriage. They finalized the proceedings almost a year later, in August 2019. The exes share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

“There are so many aspects that you have to recover from, financially, emotionally,” she said on the March 5 episode. “I’m just really relieved that it’s over.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.