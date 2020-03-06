Jersey Shore: Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Cries over Custody Drama with Roger Mathews After Divorce

Drama between Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her ex Roger Mathews has bubbled back up on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

On Thursday’s episode, Jenni met up with her costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese to share some important news: Her divorce had officially been finalized. (She filed in September 2018 after almost three years of marriage, and they finalized the proceedings almost a year later, in August 2019.)

“There are so many aspects that you have to recover from, financially, emotionally,” she said. “I’m just really relieved that it’s over.”

Around the same time, the roomies were gearing up for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s release after completing an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. To celebrate, they rented a house together in New Jersey to await his homecoming. Everything was going smoothly until Mathews, 44, reached out to Jenni, 35, about their custody arrangement for daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

“So I get a text from my ex, and it’s not good,” she said. “I thought I worked everything out where, like, he could take the kids this week while I’m with my roommates and then I would take them on the weekend, but apparently, now he wants to go back on the plan. So now I’m f—ed.”

RELATED: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reflects on the Past Year and Defends Her ‘Edited’ Persona on Jersey Shore

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

She fled to the bathroom to cry, bemoaning the “sticky” situation.

“I want to be here for Mike, but it looks like I have to go home,” she said. “It’s just two f—ing worlds torn and I’m like, I thought this was handled. I got divorced.”

“Yes, we have a contract and we have to follow it, but I really thought if we’re great [at] co-parenting and working with each other, we could switch off,” she continued. “But apparently that’s just not the situation right now.”

Her roomies did their best to comfort her.

“I feel awful because Roger is giving Jenni so much s—, and I feel terrible for her,” said Nicole, 32. “I mean, Roger is doing it on purpose.”

“Mike went to prison, so a lot of the focus has been on him. But unfortunately Jenni has had a horrible year, too,” added Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, 39. “She went through a divorce. We just feel bad for Jenni that she’s going through it. She’s such a great person and a great mother. She just wants to be happy.”

RELATED: JWoww Admits She ‘Threw’ Boyfriend Zack Carpinello ‘to a Pack of Wolves’ on Jersey Shore

But Jenni didn’t end up leaving that night after all, and she was just as happy as the rest of the cast to wake up the next morning to the news that their friend was officially a free man.

A camera crew was on hand to document Mike’s Sep. 12 release from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, capturing his emotional reunion with wife Lauren Sorrentino.

“I’ve been dreaming about this day for eight months and walking out of prison, I definitely feel like Rocky right now. Head held high, hand and finger to the sky. I’m proud,” Mike said, choking up. “Seeing my wife right now, for the first time as a free man, it’s the sweetest victory that I ever had.”

“My wife has been my A-one since day one,” he added. “We’ve known each other for almost 15 years, she’s been through my ups, my downs, she’s seen me at my worst. And now she deserves me at my best.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.