How Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Celebrated Thanksgiving After Divorcing Roger Mathews

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is feeling grateful.

The Jersey Shore star celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday with her daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, whom she shares with her ex-husband Roger Mathews.

“Happy thanksgiving everyone,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow with photos of the kids. “I’m Thankful everyday for my two babies. Greyson took an epic selfie and Meilani loves to strike a pose haha.”

This year marks the first Thanksgiving since Farley, 34, and Mathews, 44, finalized their divorce in August.

Mathews addressed the news in a video to his followers on Instagram.

“I hope everybody has an amazing turkey day today, an amazing Thanksgiving,” he said. “I want to give thanks to my family and my friends and all those people who got me through my darkest days and my toughest times. I respect you and I appreciate you so much. I refuse to dwell in negativity … onwards and upwards.”

“I dropped my kids off about an hour ago at Mom’s and it was all love,” he continued. “Her whole family was there and it’ll be our first Thanksgiving not spending it together, but the invite was there. Jenni invited me to spend Thanksgiving and I may stop by for dessert. So it’s all love. If we can get there, everybody can get there.”

After almost three years of marriage, Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018. Two months later, she filed for a restraining order against him after the two got into an argument.

She also accused him of physical and emotional abuse in a lengthy statement shared on her personal website, releasing footage in January 2019 that allegedly showed Mathews attacking her. Mathews denied the allegations.

The exes did eventually manage to put the animosity behind them, reuniting to celebrate Easter this year with their kids. In May, Farley told PEOPLE she and Mathews were on good terms.

“I’ve always wanted to be amicable,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to put my kids first and that’s what we’re really trying to do right now. There’s always going to be drama because you have two people that are very hard-headed, and we have two kids together. At the end of the day, we love our children and we want what’s best for them, so I think we’re over the hump and I’d like to say it’s smooth sailing from now on.”

After the divorce proceedings were finalized this summer, Farley’s rep told PEOPLE that the two “reached an amicable conclusion” and “remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment.”

Farley has also moved on romantically. PEOPLE confirmed in April that she was dating 24-year-old wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello. Last month, she reportedly ended the relationship after an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired footage of him getting a little too close for comfort with her costar Angelina Pivarnick.

Carpinello then apologized for his actions on Instagram, writing in part, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. … I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

The two later reconciled, according to multiple reports. Farley has not publicly addressed the news.