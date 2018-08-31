Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Baby Mama Jen Spits in His Face, Calls Him a 'Psychopath'

Tensions between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and the mother of his child boil over on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Stressed that on-off girlfriend Jen Harley is allegedly keeping daughter Ariana Sky,(now 4 months old and even younger when season 2 was filmed) away from him, Ronnie threatens to leave the show and storm off to find his baby girl. But conversations with producers and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio convince him that’s not the best course of action.

“I have actually gone through what Ronnie’s going through and I’ve got four years of experience with it,” says Pauly, who has a 5-year-old daughter, Amabella Sophia. “It was rocky in the beginning, and at first I was aw man, what the f— am I going to do? But now I get my parenting time, co-parenting, all those decisions are made together. That could be him, but the first step is the lawyer.”

Adds Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi: “Jen is controlling him and baiting him. You can’t take someone’s baby away, like, that’s not okay.”

Ronnie realizes that even though he loves Jen, he needs to put Ariana’s wellbeing first. He tells his costars that he’s leaving their Las Vegas hotel to meet with an attorney.

“I have to make a change for my daughter. We need some kind of guidelines and foundation to make sure that she’s all right at the end of the day,” he says.

But when Ronnie suggests that he and Jen could get back together, Pauly loses it.

“You gotta be nuts! She was just holding a baby from you, that’s the beginning. You gotta stay away from this girl for a while,” he tells his friend. “That’s crazy. You can’t reconcile with her, you can’t. At this point, you can’t anymore. Why would you want to be with somebody that would hold a baby from you and not tell you where it is? That’s unsafe. God forbid something happened to her, you wouldn’t know where the baby was. … You can’t be with someone like that. You’re better than that.”

In an interview, Pauly admits that he thinks Jen and Ronnie are toxic together.

“They need to separate and get some parenting rights,” he says.

While Ronnie’s gone, Jen comes knocking — with a friend in tow. She wants to know where Ronnie is and doesn’t believe the cast when they insist that they don’t know. She alleges that last night, he went “on a f—ing rampage, texting me every name in the book” in over 300 messages.

And she insists that someone has to know where Ronnie really is.

“Obviously someone’s with him, a producer or …” she says, looking around the room. So, a producer interrupts her, reminding her that they’d told her he’d be back at a specific time later and suggesting that she leaves and comes back. This seemingly blows up her ruse: She knew he wasn’t home when she traveled to the hotel.

“You guys are f—ed up! You guys are f—ing liars!” she cries out as she leaves.

“That girl came to this room with an agenda, to tell her side of the story and paint this picture that Ronnie’s this animal,” Pauly says. “Jen is gangster. She’s trying to play everybody. She’s not going to play me.”

Later, Ronnie returns, saying he feels better and “got a lot of good information” from the lawyer. The group goes out for dinner at an Italian restaurant as he stays behind, bracing himself for Jen.

She explodes the moment she walks into the suite.

“Ron! You’re texting me I’m a f—ing wh—, I’m a liar, I’m a f—ing cheater?” she yells.

“Calm down,” he asks.

“No. I’m not gonna calm down. I don’t want to hear your whole f—ing bull— story. … You’re calling me a f—ing wh–? Motherf—er?”

Then, he loses it, too.

“You’re driving me crazy!” he screams. “All you do is use that kid as a f—ing pawn!”

“You’re a f—ing psychopath. You’re a f—ing loser. You’re a piece of s—,” she says — and spits in his face.

A security guard intervenes, but she lunges at Ronnie, and the picture fades to black. We’re left with the prophetic word: “I don’t give a f—. I’ll go to jail.”