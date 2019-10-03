Jersey Shore: Vinny Predicts 'There Will Be a War' After Ronnie's On-Off Girlfriend Jen Shows Up

Jen Harley is in the building.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s on-off girlfriend/baby mama meets up with the roomies at a strip club in Las Vegas — but notably missing is Ronnie himself, who was newly sober at the time and decided to stay in.

And of course, Ronnie had no idea Jen was there. Jenni “JWoww” Farley, determined to figure out what was really going on between the couple, had secretly invited Jen to join them.

When Jen arrives, she sits down with Jenni and claims Ronnie had been “MIA” for the past week since his trip to Cabo.

“He’s been great, and then all of a sudden he goes on the trip,” she says. “And then he’s like, ‘F— you, you f—ing whore.'”

Image zoom MTV

Jenni doesn’t know who to believe.

“So Ron’s saying everything’s fine with him and Jen, and now she’s telling me that she hasn’t spoken to him in like, a week,” she says. “Who the f— is lying?”

“I wish Ron would say, ‘Hey, listen, I’m going through some s—. ‘ Because that’s what family is for,” she continues. “We help each other. We can’t help you if you don’t tell us your problem.”

The rest of the roomies, meanwhile, aren’t exactly on board with Jenni’s decision to invite Jen behind’s their friend’s back.

“I’m a little nervous about what’s going to happen if Ron finds out, because it’s like, he’s our roomie, she’s not,” says Deena Cortese. “This is just bad all around.”

“I think Jenni just wanted to get back at Ronnie because she thinks that Ronnie still talks to [her ex-husband] Roger [Mathews],” adds Angelina Pivarnick. “I don’t know — I don’t really think two wrongs make a right.”

Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio are equally disapproving.

“There will be a war after this,” Vinny predicts. “I don’t know how Jenni is going to talk her way out of this one.”

“If my friend’s baby mama shows up somewhere and he doesn’t know, I’m going to let him know,” Pauly says. “He’s my friend before she’s mine. It’s like, bro code. I’m texting Ron.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.