Jersey Shore Finale: Snooki Tearfully Quits Show After Disastrous Speech at Angelina's Wedding

Thursday's season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation marked the end of an era as Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi decided to leave the show.

The episode picked up at the end of bridesmaids Nicole, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese's infamous speech at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding to Chris Larangeira last November. Though the girls swore they meant no harm by it, jokes like "you're the trash to our bags," the "lice to our hair," and the "dump to our island" didn't go over well with the crowd, which was full of Angelina's family and friends, largely Staten Island locals, who booed loudly throughout.

And while Angelina herself was seen laughing along during the speech, she changed her tune after it was over, when she noticed that her husband Chris seemed miffed. She became agitated and threatened to"go outside and flip out," while Chris and others tried to calm her down. But the damage was done, and soon enough, she stormed out, cursing at the cameras that trailed behind her.

"I know, in my heart and in my brain, that my husband that I just married is extremely hurt that these girls are saying this about his wife," she later explained in a confessional. "It's the wrong f---ing place. It's the wrong time. You don't do this at somebody's wedding."

"Right now, I feel so disrespected. I don't care if I'm the biggest jokester on the face of this earth and I joke around about myself all the time — that's my prerogative. I'm allowed to joke around about myself," she continued. "How dare you do this on my wedding night, the one day of my life I just wanted to be normal? Who are you to go up there on my wedding day and call me those names?"

Image zoom Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding

When the girls found out that Angelina was outside crying, they were devastated.

"I can't believe this is a thing, that she's like, pissed off, because literally two seconds before she was happy and she loved the speech," Nicole said. "And now she's freaking out and I just don't know what happened. I don't know what flipped her switch."

"I have no idea why this is being blown out of proportion," Jenni said, insisting they didn't have "one ounce of ill will."

"I mean, the best man literally gave the same speech about period s---," she continued. "It doesn't even make sense."

Deena, who was the most upset and even tried to leave at one point, also felt that Angelina was blowing the speech out of proportion.

"I feel like this happens with Angelina a lot," she said. "She was just laughing and told us she loved us, so I'm really confused."

Image zoom Angelina Pivarnick

The drama raged on, with Angelina missing much of the evening as she ranted about the "distasteful" and "disgusting" speech. After she finally returned to the ballroom to cut the cake and dance with her guests, Deena approached her to apologize. But Angelina wanted nothing to do with her, prompting another wave of tears.

Deena returned to her table and turned to address the camera directly between sobs, declaring that she was "done" with her longtime costar. "I'm letting everybody know right now, here, I will never film with her again," she vowed.

Nicole was similarly fed up. "I've never had this much drama with a friend, ever," she admitted.

As the disastrous night drew to a close, Nicole turned to Deena with some surprising news.

"I'm quitting, I think," she told her. "I think this is it. This is not fun."

Later, in a confessional, she broke down.

"I just love my roomies, always. Jersey Shore is literally my life," she said, crying. "I never would have met my best friends, so the fact that is has to end like this, for me, it really sucks."

Image zoom Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Image zoom The cast of Jersey Shore

With that, everyone piled into their respective cars and headed home.

"I'm not sure where we go from here," Deena said. "But it is what it is at this point."

As for Angelina? She didn't back down.

"You know what they want? They want me to just say, 'Okay, I forgive you.' I ain't doing it. No way. Bye-bye," she said. "And I don't know how I'm going to get over this. I really don't."

"I'd have to compare this wedding to the Titanic," summed up Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. "It was beautiful, it was grand, but at the end of the day, it sunk and split in half."

Nicole, 32, announced last December that she was retiring from the beloved MTV reality show, which was rebooted in 2018. Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, she opened up about the decision, noting that her TV career isn't over yet.

"I needed to move on," she said. "It's just not for me anymore. Drama has never been my thing. Especially now, I don't want to leave my kids and not see them for days on end to do that. I want to leave and have a good time with my friends and roomies, and then come home and be a mom. So this season was very stressful, and I just wasn't having fun. I want to do something that's more uplifting in my life."