Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Girlfriend Jen Says She Was Robbed While Home with Their Baby

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Jen Harley have gone through their fair share of ups and downs on this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation — and it looks like one last scary twist is still in store.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s season finale, Ronnie, 33, gets a call from Jen while he’s in New Jersey with the rest of the cast. When Jen tells him their Las Vegas home was robbed overnight while she and their infant daughter Ariana were asleep, he immediately insists she leave with the baby.

“Get the f— out of the house and go to the other house. Why would you stay there?” he says. “It’s not making sense right now. If they come back, what are you going to do?”

“Can you please leave now?” he begs. “Because now you have me f—ing scared and I’m halfway around the country.”

But while Ronnie stresses over the situation, his roommates, listening in on the call from across the room, are more suspicious.

“I don’t buy it. Not for one second,” Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio whispers. “Jen is up to no good. Because the last time I talked to Ronnie, he had blocked her and I think she’s just doing this to get Ronnie to talk to her.”

“She’s lying, this girl,” Angelina Pivarnick alleges. “This girl is so vindictive. She’s so evil. It’s not even funny.”

“If she can make up something like this, that’s scary,” Deena Cortese adds.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino says he’s completely “befuddled.”

“This whole situation with Jen is crazy,” he says. “There is a calamity or crisis once a week, like clockwork.”

The MTV stars previously told PEOPLE Now that Ronnie’s explosive, on-off relationship with the mother of his child can be challenging for the whole cast.

“You’re going to see me giving him a little bit of tough love,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley said ahead of the season premiere. “It just stems from, honestly, love. We love him, we want the best for him. Sometimes when people are in it, they don’t realize what it’s like looking from the outside in. You’ve kind of got to wake that person up.”

“It was hard on us, too,” Mike said. “Because we were trying to support him in this difficult situation that he was in and at certain times we didn’t know what to do.”

“We still wanted to enjoy our vacation, too, you know!” Pauly added. “But what’s dope about our show is people go through what he’s going through and you get to actually live it, see it, breathe it with us. You get to see how we handle it, how he handles it, how we help him and how we’re there for our brother.”

The season finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, followed by Floribama Shore at 9 p.m.