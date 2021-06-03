The series returns with new episodes Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Is Back in Full Force with Snooki's Return — Watch the Supertease

The Jersey Shore family is finally whole again.

Ahead of the MTV series' return on Thursday, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the supertease of what's come on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — starting with, of course, the return of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

"Is [the camera] on?" she says in the opening scene as she films a solo confessional. "I don't remember how this works."

Nicole, 33, announced in late 2019 that she was "retiring" from the show to focus on her family. But she was somehow convinced to come back — we'll soon find out how — and makes her grand entrance during Jenni "JWoww" Farley's birthday party in the Poconos, where the cast convened for the first time.

The clip also teases the sex reveal for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren's baby boy and Jenni announcing her engagement to Zack Clayton Carpinello, a professional wrestler who inspires the roomies to plan a "Guidomania" event — hosted by none other than Uncle Nino.

"What do you call four guidos in the snow?" Vinny Guadagnino jokes alongside Mike, Pauly and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. "Italian ice!"

Thursday's premiere comes three weeks after Ronnie, 35, announced that he was "stepping away" from the show as he seeks treatment for mental health issues.