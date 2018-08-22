Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Sobs Over Custody Drama with Jen Harley in New Supertease

The brand new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is around the corner — and it looks like spotlight is on Ronnie Ortiz-Magro once again.

The last time we saw him, he was crying over his roller-coaster relationship with Jen Harley. Since then, they’ve welcomed a daughter, baby Ariana Sky, but the new dad still has plenty of drama on his plate.

In the latest supertease, released by MTV on Wednesday, the cast travels to Las Vegas, where tensions between the on-again, off-again couple take center stage. (As Vinny Guadagnino points out, “there’s no one that does relationship drama better than Ron.”)

“You get joint custody, and then she can’t say ‘I’m taking the baby,’ ” advises Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio in one scene as Ronnie sobs.

“You’re driving me crazy,” he screams at Jen in another.

“Because you’re a f—ing psychopath!” she fires back.

And while his costars have his back, there’s only so much they can do.

“Ronnie is in a lose-lose situation right now,” says Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Ronnie and Jen, who will appear on the show but is not an official cast member, spent much of this summer making headlines for their explosive altercations. She was arrested and charged with domestic battery on June 24 in Las Vegas after an incident in which it was alleged that she briefly dragged Ronnie with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat.

She was released from the Clark County Detention Center the following day after posting the $3,000 bail; the Clark County District Attorney’s Office later confirmed to PEOPLE that there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute her.

But their relationship isn’t the only one being tested: The trailer also hints at mounting tension between Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

“It feels very weird not being in a good place with Nicole right now,” admits Jenni.

And last but not least, there’s the infamous Angelina Pivarnick, who’s back for round two.

“I’m cool with them now, so. Not everybody — but some,” she says. “I’m not scared this time around. I’m definitely stepping up to this bitch.”

The two-hour season 2 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.