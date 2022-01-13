Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Sneak Peek: Angelina Talks Freezing Her Eggs amid Marital Problems

Angelina Pivarnick is thinking ahead as she weathers marital problems with her husband Chris Larangeira.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Listen, don't get it twisted people — I'm not old as s—," she tells the cameras. "I'm the fountain of youth over here, hashtag filler hashtag botox, but my biological clock is ticking."

"That actually might be a good thing for you being like you're not ready to have kids right now but you might want them later," Deena, 35, then advises.

"I'm scared to do it," Angelina, 35, says of having kids, to which Deena says, "You have to be ready to take care of someone other than yourself."

"It's like taking care of an animal, but way more," adds Snooki, 34.

ANGELINA Credit: JERSEY SHORE/ YOUTUBE

Later in the conversation, Angelina notes that she and Chris were going through couple's therapy together. "I don't really know if it's helping," she says.

"At least you're trying, you just gotta be happy," Snookie says, while Angelina tells her, "We'll see how it goes, I just take it day by day."

"Things are really f—-- up between Chris and I right now," she says in her confessional. "And I'm kind of like, what the f— do I do? This is a really big decision to make, if I'm going to stay or leave my marriage."

The scene then cuts to a clip of Angelina talking to a lawyer about a potential divorce.

"This is the time to figure out, is it together you're going to grow and change, or is it separate? I think you have to have a deadline," the lawyer says. "Are we going to make this an anniversary for our divorce or are we going to make this an anniversary we want to celebrate and continue another year."

"That date is slowly creeping up on me — actually no it's fast creeping up on me," Angelina tells the cameras, adding that Chris "has no idea," about her self-imposed deadline.

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira attend the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Back in her conversation with Deena and Snooki, Deena asks, "He doesn't want a divorce?"

"I don't know what he wants," Angelina replies. "Like he tells me he wants to be with me but then he says a lot of hurtful things. Like 'F—--- divorce me already,' and then he goes into 'No guy is going to f—--- deal with what I deal with, I clean up your cat s—, your dog s—,' he acts like I don't do anything in our home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's very sad to me to see people if they're just staying in a loveless marriage because I see my marriage with Chris and every day we have new excitements and new things we're celebrating and we have such love for each other," Deena says in her confessional, referencing husband Christopher Buckner.

"Seeing a relationship not have that, then maybe it is time for them to move on and find their person," she adds.