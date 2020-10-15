They're Back! Jersey Shore Family Vacation Sets Season 4 Premiere Date

The beloved MTV series will return on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Jerzdays are back!

On Monday, MTV announced that Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to return on Nov. 19 — just in time for the holidays!

The new chapter picks back up after an explosive season 3, which saw Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi decide to leave the show after a disastrous speech at Pivarnick's wedding.

The incident left the "family fractured, leaving the boys with only one option — make the family whole again," according to MTV.

So, in attempt to get the band back together, Delvecchio, 40, will take over a resort with the help of Sorrentino, Guadagnino and Ortiz-Magro — with hopes of reuniting the girls.

The boys have also invited "the extended family to distract them from drama, and hope for the best."

Image zoom Jersey Shore cast Lou Rocco/ABC /Getty

However, time will only tell if this plan works out.

The season finale chronicled Pivarnick's wedding to Chris Larangeira last November. Drama between Pivarnick, 34, and her female costars erupted after Polizzi, Farley and Cortese's off-color bridesmaid speech prompted boos from the other guests, and at the end of the night, Polizzi declared that she was "done" with the show.

While they insisted they meant no harm by their speech, Pivarnick was furious. And the tensions didn't subside; the stars continued arguing on Twitter as the episode aired.

Polizzi, 32, addressed the renewal in June in a reply to costar Sorrentino's tweet about the news.

"Good luck my fam," she wrote. "Can't wait to watch."

Image zoom Jersey Shore cast

Jersey Shore originally premiered in 2009 and was rebooted as Family Vacation in 2018 with the original cast, minus Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

Polizzi first announced that she was retiring from the beloved show last December. Speaking to PEOPLE, she opened up about the decision, noting that her TV career isn't over yet.