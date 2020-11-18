Jersey Shore: Tour the Sprawling Hotel the Cast Rented Out for Season 4 of Family Vacation

For the first time ever, the cast and crew took over an entire resort to create a quarantine "bubble"

Jerzdays are back.

MTV will debut season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, once again reuniting the longtime roomies minus Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who quit the show earlier this year. By now, this cast is pretty used to weathering drama in close living quarters — but this time around, there truly was no escape.

For the first time ever, cast and crew took over an entire resort — the Hilton Lake Las Vegas — to create a quarantine "bubble" in accordance with health and safety protocols. In a video tour, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, Angelina Pivarnick walks fans through the sprawling property, surrounded by mountains and desert and located about 30 minutes away from the Las Vegas strip.

"We made the best out of everything in here," she begins. "I mean, usually [on] a family vacation we'd go out clubbing and stuff, but here we were just hanging out. It was more like a chill environment and a chill vacation this time." (How "chill" it really was remains to be seen — the last time we saw Angelina, she was openly feuding with Nicole, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese after their now-infamous bridesmaid speech at her wedding.)

Image zoom Credit: MTV

After walking through the lobby, the restaurant and the hotel bar — "my favorite part of the entire hotel" — Angelina heads outside to show off the pool. "As you can see, the sun is always out in sunny Las Vegas. It's very hot here," she says. "Every single day, by the pool, it was like 100, 101 [degrees]. This is where we would have many pool parties."

And if a private pool wasn't enough, a lagoon area with a waterfall is just steps away. "Guys, we had our own beach, all to ourselves," she boasts. "I mean, who's better than us?"

Image zoom Credit: MTV

Back inside, Angelina briefly tours the gym before heading upstairs to the suites, where bedrooms and linen closets were transformed into individual confessionals and interview rooms. Stopping outside one of the rooms, Angelina rolls her eyes and says, "Vinny [Guadagnino]'s probably in there saying the stupidest s--- ever because the kid don't even make sense. Should I bust in on him?"

Image zoom Credit: MTV

She promptly does, and they exchange some typical smack talk. Then she heads to the presidential cast suite, where she's surprised by Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio.

"For real, I was the plug out here," he says. "I got everybody everything they could possibly need out here. Rented the whole place, made sure everybody's fed, made sure everybody was getting along."

"You always get everybody everything in Vegas, Pauly," Angelina acknowledges.

In the upcoming episodes, the roommates come together in the aftermath of Angelina's wedding. Now that they're under one roof, the boys attempt to bring the fractured family back together. Pauly, Vinny, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino — henceforth known as Mike "The Mediation" — decide to invite some extended family members to distract the girls from the drama. And yes, that includes Pauly's new girlfriend and Double Shot at Love costar, Nikki Hall. Let the games (and presumably, pranks) begin.