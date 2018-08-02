Jersey Shore Returns to Where It All Began: See Snooki Invade the Original Shore House

They’re back!

MTV just unveiled the official trailer for season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and it’s giving us all the feels. But before they make pilgrimage to Seaside Heights, the cast is heading over to Las Vegas to “keep this love fest going.”

In Vegas, we’re introduced to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s newborn daughter and once again graced with the presence of former frenemy Angelina Pivarnick. Meanwhile, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is definitely not sticking to his wedding diet, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio might be heading down the aisle himself and Deena Cortese‘s got a bun in the oven.

Finally, it’s the “real homecoming” — and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi blesses us all by recreating her iconic arrival to the original shore house almost 10 years later. Party’s here! Or maybe she never left.

The two-hour season 2 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Aug. 23 on MTV.