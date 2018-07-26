Gym, tan, baby.

Less than a month after the season finale of MTV’s hit Jersey Shore revival, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the network has announced a premiere date for season 2 — and dropped the very first teaser.

From the looks of it, the cast has showed no signs of slowing down since that last Sunday dinner in Miami. First up, we have new dad Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The last time we saw him, he was crying over his roller coaster relationship with his baby mama Jen Harley. Though their drama has raged on, the on-again, off-again couple have welcomed a daughter, baby Ariana Sky, who will be featured on the upcoming season.

But that’s not the only baby news. Season 2 will also feature Deena Cortese‘s pregnancy reveal: She’s expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Christopher Buckner.

And last but not least, it looks like we might be in for a wedding — but not the one we were expecting!

The two-hour season 2 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Aug. 23 on MTV.