'Jersey Shore' on Tour! MTV Stars Set Out on a Raunchy, Rowdy Road Trip in New Season of 'Family Vacation'

Jersey Shore is taking the nation by storm.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the trailer for the new season of Family Vacation, which sees the housemates buckle up for a cross-country road trip.

"For the first time ever, the fam is fist-pumping their way across the USA," a trailer for the upcoming season says.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino and Jenni "J Woww" Farley will continue to bond, bicker and booze it up as they head to New Orleans, North Carolina, Wine Country and even behind the scenes of Dancing with the Stars to support Guadagnino.

Jersey Shore family vacation. MTV

While the trailer promises lots of friendship and hilarity, there's some heart, too, when Vinny is reunited with former flame (and recently single) Angelina — raising his castmates' eyebrows.

"You like him. Just say it," Snooki says during a wine-fueled girl talk session with Angelina. "You like Vinny." Angelina is seen with a contemplative face — which doesn't seem to confirm or deny her possible attraction to her costar.

If Angelina and Vinny do reconnect, it could get in the way of former Bachelorette star Gabby Windey's campaign to date the Jersey Shore star. The Dancing with the Stars pals have exchanged flirty messages on Instagram, with Gabby admitting she'd give Vinny a shot to take her out if he asked.

"I think it's a possibility," Gabby shared of a potential romance with Vinny while chatting with E! News. "I don't know. We'll all have to wait and see." She added, "Gabby, tan, laundry!"

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

This Family Vacation won't be focused entirely on lust, though. The trailer also teases Mike and wife Lauren Sorrentino's "fam is getting bigger." The Sorrentinos revealed last month they are expecting a baby girl, who will be the younger sister to their 19-month-old son Romeo Reign.

And of course, the trailer teases plenty of toasts, grinding, cheers and lighthearted chaos from the group of MTV alums that showed a generation how to party — but only after getting in a little gym, tan, laundry.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.