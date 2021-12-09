Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Returns for Season 5 in the Florida Keys — and Snooki Is Back!

Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is almost here — marking Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's official return to the franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In season 5, the iconic reality stars are heading to the Florida Keys for the first time ever. Fans will see the group engaging in their customary antics and drama, as well as catching up on the past year's life changes, including both Sorrentino and Cortese's new babies.

"As the world continues to change in unexpected ways, the Jersey Shore family is back together and they're putting it all on the table," a release from MTV said. "From long overdue meatball days to wild nights in LA with Vinny and Mike's 'end of probation' celebration to DJ Pauly D's return to the clubs, this group continues to bring the non-stop party wherever they go."

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Credit: MTV

"With the arrival of Baby Situation and Deena and Chris' new little meatball, life events continue to bring the family closer together," it continued. "And in true 'Shore' style, the group heads to the Florida Keys to remind everyone how outrageous a Jersey Shore Family Vacation can get."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The original Jersey Shore premiered in 2009 and followed the lives of housemates Sorrentino, DelVecchio, Ortiz-Magro, Guadagnino, Polizzi, Farley, and Pivarnick, as well as Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. Following Pivarnick's departure in season 2, Cortese, 34, joined the cast and has been a part of the family ever since.

The show ran for six seasons before wrapping in 2012. In 2018, MTV rebooted the show with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which follows the original cast, minus Giancola, 34.

Jersey Shore family vacation Jersey Shore family vacation | Credit: MTV

In December 2019, Polizzi announced that she was "retiring" from the show to focus on her family, though she reemerged for the second half of season 4 earlier this year and is officially back for the upcoming season 5.

Ortiz-Magro, 35, also previously announced that he was "stepping away" from the show as he sought treatment for "mental health issues." In August, though, he told TMZ that his Jersey Shore journey is "definitely not over," adding that fans can hope to see him as early as the end of season 5.

"I feel great. Four months sober. I quit drinking, got engaged, full-time father, you know, living a good life," Ortiz-Magro, who shares 3-year-old daughter Ariana with his ex Jen Harley, said at the time.

He continued, "I stepped away [from Jersey Shore] to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman. I'll be back and, you know, all the fans love me and I love them too, so I'm going to give them what they want and I'll see them soon."

Ahead of the season 5 premiere, fans can celebrate the holidays with the Jersey Shore cast with the 12 Days of JERZMAS on December 16th at 8 p.m. ET, during which Polizzi, Farley and Sorrentino are sharing their 12 favorite days from Family Vacation.