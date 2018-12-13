Jersey Shore Family Vacation Announces Season 3 with a Festive GTL Yule Log

Gym, tan, yule log!

MTV has renewed Jersey Shore Family Vacation for a third season, set to premiere in the summer of 2019. The network announced the news Thursday with an hour-long yule log video posted to the show’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The festive video ends by revealing a typed letter hidden in a stocking hanging on the mantle.

“Fans, the first two parts of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ron made out with 2 girls, and Pauly and Vinny got bromitted. Also, everyone spiraled,” the note reads, mimicking the infamous season 2 note.

“When you left crying at the finale, we were busy filming season 3,” the note continues. “Multiple people in the house know, therefore you should know the truth.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunites original housemates and self-proclaimed guidos Deena Cortese, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

The renewal announcement comes ahead of Thursday’s season 2 finale. In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Ronnie, 33, gets a call from his girlfriend Jen while he’s in New Jersey with the rest of the cast. When Jen tells him their Las Vegas home was robbed overnight while she and their infant daughter Ariana were asleep, he immediately insists she leave with the baby.

But while Ronnie stresses over the situation, his roommates, listening in on the call from across the room, suspect that Jen might not be telling the whole truth.

“This whole situation with Jen is crazy,” Mike says. “There is a calamity or crisis once a week, like clockwork.”

The season 2 finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, followed by Floribama Shore at 9 p.m.