Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Cast to Receive Reality Royalty Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards
The stars of the hit MTV show will receive the honor during the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony on Monday
Aw, yeah! Congratulations are in order for the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
The stars of the hit MTV series will receive the inaugural Reality Royalty lifetime achievement award during the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony on Monday, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.
The special award recognizes the legacy of reality greatness. The cast of is also up for two awards, including best docu-reality show and best reality cast.
The original Jersey Shore premiered in 2009 and almost instantly became a pop culture phenomenon. It followed the lives of housemates Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick. Following Pivarnick's departure in season 2, Deena Nicole Cortese joined the cast and has been a part of the family ever since.
It ran for six seasons, following the self-proclaimed, hard-partying guidos and guidettes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey; Miami; and Florence, Italy before wrapping in 2012. In 2018, MTV rebooted the show with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is currently in its fourth season and follows the original cast, minus Giancola. (She opted out of the reboot to focus on her businesses and her relationship with now-fiancé Chris Biscardi.)
RELATED: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Jokes His Son on the Way Can't Watch Jersey Shore Until He's 18
There have been some recent shakeups, too. In December 2019, Polizzi, 33, announced that she was "retiring" from the show to focus on her family, though she reemerges in a new trailer for the second half of season 4 that dropped earlier this month.
Additionally, Ortiz-Magro, 35, announced last week that he was "stepping away" from the show as he seeks treatment for "mental health issues."
Pivarnick, Farley, Polizzi and Guadagnino will be in attendance at Monday's ceremony, with Cortese, Sorrentino and DelVecchio joining virtually.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, will air Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, VH1, CMT and Pop. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns June 3 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.
