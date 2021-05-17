Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Cast to Receive Reality Royalty Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The stars of the hit MTV show will receive the honor during the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony on Monday

Aw, yeah! Congratulations are in order for the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The stars of the hit MTV series will receive the inaugural Reality Royalty lifetime achievement award during the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony on Monday, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The special award recognizes the legacy of reality greatness. The cast of is also up for two awards, including best docu-reality show and best reality cast.

It ran for six seasons, following the self-proclaimed, hard-partying guidos and guidettes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey; Miami; and Florence, Italy before wrapping in 2012. In 2018, MTV rebooted the show with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is currently in its fourth season and follows the original cast, minus Giancola. (She opted out of the reboot to focus on her businesses and her relationship with now-fiancé Chris Biscardi.)

Jersey Shore family vacation Credit: Dusty Kessler/MTV

There have been some recent shakeups, too. In December 2019, Polizzi, 33, announced that she was "retiring" from the show to focus on her family, though she reemerges in a new trailer for the second half of season 4 that dropped earlier this month.

Additionally, Ortiz-Magro, 35, announced last week that he was "stepping away" from the show as he seeks treatment for "mental health issues."

Pivarnick, Farley, Polizzi and Guadagnino will be in attendance at Monday's ceremony, with Cortese, Sorrentino and DelVecchio joining virtually.