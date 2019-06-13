Jersey Shore Family Vacation Gets July Premiere Date and New Trailer — See Mike's Wedding!

Gym, tan, matrimony.

All new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation are set to premiere July 11, MTV announced Thursday.

The network also dropped a new trailer teasing the longtime friends preparing for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s Nov. 1, 2018 wedding.

“Oh yeah! Weddings, yeah!” Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio yells as he poses for photos with Sorrentino alongside fellow castmates Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

And while we don’t see Sorrentino’s bride Lauren in the trailer, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi can be heard gushing over her wedding gown.

“You look stunning!” she says.

Sorrentino married his longtime girlfriend last fall — just two months before he began an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

But before Sorrentino can walk down the aisle to say “I do,” his roommates appear to throw him one epic bachelor party — complete with strippers.

“I believe it’s too late to turn back now,” he says in the clip.

The new season will also follow Jenni “JWoww” Farley as she contemplates filing for divorce from husband Roger Mathews and the weeks leading up to the birth of Deena Cortese‘s first child.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, July 11 on MTV.