Jersey Shore: Hatchet Buried? See Angelina's Return to Season 2 of Family Vacation

Guess who’s back — back again?

Just a couple of months ago, Jersey Shore fans witnessed the return of Angelina Pivarnick — aka the “Rob Kardashian of Staten Island,” the “Staten Island dump” and everyone’s favorite “dirty little hamster.” With the help of prankster extraordinaire Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, she surprised the cast while they were filming season 1 of the MTV revival, Family Vacation, in Miami. For the most part, things went smoothly — so it might not come as a surprise that she’s been invited back for season 2, especially considering Deena Cortese is otherwise occupied.

The only difference? This time, it looks like the cast welcomed her with open arms. In PEOPLE’s exclusive teaser at the upcoming season, Angelina and her former arch-enemies Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley appear to be coexisting perfectly peacefully, sharing a cab on the way to the club. (Here’s to hoping Angelina doesn’t have another accident back there this time.)

Speaking to PEOPLE in May, Angelina, 32, said she looks back on her decision to drop out of the show during season 2 of its original run with regret.

“I’ve seen them all blossom into stars, and just forgetting about the stardom part, they all became a family,” she said. “I wanted to be part of that family. All those years went by and I was watching them get closer and closer and closer — and I wasn’t a part of that. That really upset me.”

“Like with family, you have this bond,” she added. “You’re going to have your disagreements with your family, of course, everything isn’t going to be all peaches and cream and rainbows all the time. But that being said, I would like to have a relationship with them. I mean, I was supposed to be their family — whether they like it or not.”

The two-hour season 2 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Aug. 23 on MTV.