Jersey Shore: Does Ronnie Cheat on Jen — Again? He's 'Digging His Own Grave,' Vinny Warns

Looks like Savage Ronnie will be making a special appearance on this week’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, Angelina Pivarnick brings along her friend, “Jewish Barbie,” to hang with the crew at the house for the night. And when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro invites her to join him in the hot tub outside, the rest of the roommates grab their popcorn to watch the show unfold — literally. (In case you’re not caught up, he already “crossed the line” once in Miami when he brought home a woman from the club, days before his then-pregnant girlfriend Jen Harley came to visit.)

“This is so bad,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley says. “Ron’s going to need to change his name, his age, his nationality and his social security.”

“I can’t understand what goes on in that man’s mind,” Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio marvels.

Vinny Guadagnino calls Ronnie’s behavior “shocking.”

“I want to be upset about it, but at the same time, I’m like, I can’t believe this man. This man is a savage. History books are going to be written about Savage Ronnie,” he says. “Ronnie’s definitely digging his own grave right now, but we are enjoying the show. This is better than anything that would be on TV right now.”

Jokes Pauly, “The name of this movie is called I Cheated.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, followed by a Jersey Shore Friendsgiving special from 9 to 11 p.m.