Jersey Shore Cast on Ronnie's Public Feud with Ex-Girlfriend: 'We Love and Support Each Other'

The Jersey Shore roomies aren’t just costars — they’re family.

While appearing on The View to promote the newly rebooted Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Wednesday, the MTV stars respectfully declined to answer questions about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s recent feud with his now ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

“I have to bring up the elephant in the room — that Ronnie is not here,” co-host Meghan McCain said. “I’m a big fan of his, he’s been very provocative this season. He’s at home with his newborn baby girl, but he made headlines these past few days because he’s been publicly fighting with his girlfriend. Obviously you guys are close — how do you feel about this?”

“So Ronnie — out of respect for him and his family, he’s not here, so we don’t want to speak on his behalf,” said Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, 37. “We are one big family, so we love and support each other in everything that we do.”

From left: Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Deena Cortese, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Over the weekend, a bitter feud erupted on social media between Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who had been dating for over a year. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Ariana Sky, on April 3.

The drama, which played out on their Instagram stories on Sunday, began when Ortiz-Magro, 32, alleged in a series of posts that his girlfriend was keeping “sex videos” with an ex.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” he wrote. “Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving.”

Harley, who is also mom to son Mason from a previous relationship, shot back in her own Instagram story, writing, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.” She also alleged that Ortiz-Magro had threatened to send the videos to her grandmother and her son.

Jen Harley and Ronnie Magro Jen Harley/Instagram

On Monday, the tension escalated significantly when Harley went live on Instagram in the middle of an argument between the two.

“Put your hands on me again,” Ortiz-Magro could be heard saying in the background. “Seriously?” she replied.

“Put your f—ing hands on me again,” he said. “I dare you. I f—ing dare you.”

Ortiz-Magro then approached Harley and apparently tried to wrestle the phone out of her hand as she yelled “stop.”

The new father later apologized for the altercation.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans,” he said in a statement. “This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority.”

A source told PEOPLE that the fight broke out while Ortiz-Magro was asking Harley to move out.

“She moved out per his request,” the source said. “You can see boxes in the video.”

On Wednesday, Harley shared the first photo of the estranged couple’s daughter.

“Baby girl is 1 month old today!” she captioned the photo. “Having a daughter is such an amazing feeling, changes your whole outlook on life and how you want to be as a person, I love this girl more than anything and just want to be the best mom I can be to her. #mylovemylifemyeverything #mamasgirl#angelbaby #1monthold #arianasky.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.