Jersey Shore Cast Supports Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino at Court in NJ as He Faces Prison

The entire Jersey Shore cast is in Newark, New Jersey, to be by costar Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s side as he is potentially sentenced to prison.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio were all photographed outside the federal courthouse Friday. His fiancée Lauren Pesce arrived with him as well.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Sorrentino, 36, and his brother Marc were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

In January, Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion. His brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return, and awaits his own sentencing.

In pre-sentencing memos obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday, Sorrentino’s attorney argued he should receive probation, stating that the MTV star played a minor role in the alleged conspiracy and has worked diligently to overcome substance abuse in the time since his arrest.

RELATED VIDEO: Snooki on JWoww’s Split: “I Think They’re Gonna Be Fine”

RELATED: Where Are They Now: The Cast of Jersey Shore

Prosecutors, meanwhile, sought a prison sentence of 14 months, arguing that jail time would send the message that “tax fraud will be met with real punishment” and noting that Sorrentino’s substance addiction didn’t stop him from structuring cash deposits to avoid government scrutiny.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Appearing on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show on Thursday, Polizzi, 30, said the whole cast is concerned for their friend.

“Honestly, we don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow … so hopefully everything is going to be fine,” she said.

“We’ve been hanging out all week and you can tell the days are coming quicker and he’s getting more nervous,” she continued. “We’re just trying to be there for him, just hang out with him, make him smile a little bit, but it’s terrifying for him.”