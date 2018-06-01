Jersey Shore Cast Squashes Their Beef with Angelina — But She's Still Not Part of the 'Family'

If 2018 has taught us anything, it’s that pretty much anything can happen — including the reality TV reunion we never expected.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina Pivarnick finally came face-to-face with her old roommates eight years after she left the show on the worst possible terms. (She famously exited halfway through season 1, then left for good in the middle of season 2 after full-blown brawling with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and fighting with pretty much everyone else.)

Well, it looks like time really does heal all wounds, because even though things started out shaky, the whole house eventually ended up warming up to the girl they’ve repeatedly referred to as the “Staten Island dump.”

After an initial confrontation with Jenni “JWoww” Farley (“Why the f— are you here? You’re here because you’re a f—ing chew toy”), it quickly became clear that Angelina, 31, wasn’t giving up.

“I left them two times before and I’m demanding they give me another chance,” she said. “I want them to get to know who I am. I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying right here.”

Surprisingly, her biggest champion ended up being Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32.

“You’re going to have to go through the dirt and the grind to get to the flowers and the sun,” he told her. “What you want is a relationship with us, right? You want to be friends with us. So then that’s it — step by step.

“f you’re here to make a difference and you’re not the same Angelina, this is your chance to prove it,” he added. “I can empathize with you. But don’t f—ing make me regret it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Opens Up About Cheating on Sammi — and Her Decision to Skip the Reboot

Even though Jenni, 32, and Nicole, 30, wanted Angelina gone immediately, Ronnie convinced them to let her stick around for a couple of days. And the next morning, he showed off some serious negotiation skills when he got Nicole to agree to allow Angelina to join him and Deena Cortese for a “meatball day.”

“This is her test,” he said. “If we don’t like her after today, then Pauly tells her she’s got to leave.”

Turns out, Angelina passed with flying colors. After she apologized for trashing Nicole’s lip injections in a tabloid interview, the beef between the two was well and truly squashed. The former enemies ended up wasted, hanging off of each other and throwing their heads back with laughter.

When Jenni came home and saw they were getting along, she was furious at first — but eventually came around herself.

“I did say f—ed up shit,” Angelina told the house. “I was spiteful, I was immature and I shouldn’t have went that way. I want a clean slate where from this point forward, no problems. If I f— up, then that’s on me.”

But of course, the magic could only last for so long — and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, who invited Angelina, began to realize that now the sticky situation was going to be getting her to leave. (The roomies agreed that while it was great that they got to see her and clear the air, they didn’t feel like she should be a part of the show for the rest of their time in Miami.)

So who had to break the news to her? Jenni, who finally bit the bullet at the end of a family dinner before a big night out.

“I was a little shocked and taken aback that you were here, but I must say, in the last 48 hours, you are a good person,” she said. “I would like to get to know you more — but I don’t want to get to know you more here.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.