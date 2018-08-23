Jersey Shore Cast Meets Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Baby Girl: 'That's It, I'm Having a Baby!'

Meet the newest — and tiniest! — Jersey Shore star.

On Wednesday, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino posted a new clip from the upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Instagram, showing the cast members meeting Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s daughter for the very first time.

In the clip, they all take turns holding baby Ariana Sky.

“Ariana’s my little nugget,” says Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi as she cradles the little girl. “I love her, she’s my niece. Good job, Ron.”

Polizzi then hands her off to Sorrentino, who admits he’s never held a baby before.

“Mike ate burritos bigger than that baby,” quips Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, while Polizzi declares him a “natural.”

Next up, Vinny Guadagnino takes a turn and Ariana quickly finds a comfortable position nuzzled in his neck.

“That’s it, I’m having a baby!” he jokes. “Holding this little innocent life, it was just an amazing feeling honestly. Her little cheek like, rested in my neck and I was just melting.”

But while meeting Ariana was a joyful occasion, it’s certainly not always smooth sailing for the cast.

In the latest supertease, released by MTV on Wednesday, the cast travels to Las Vegas, where tensions between Ortiz-Magro and on-off girlfriend Jen Harley take center stage. (As Guadagnino points out, “there’s no one that does relationship drama better than Ron.”)

RELATED VIDEO: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Apologizes After Public Feud with Girlfriend — ‘I Acted on My Gut’

“You get joint custody, and then she can’t say ‘I’m taking the baby,’ ” advises DelVecchio in one scene as Ortiz-Magro sobs.

“You’re driving me crazy,” he screams at Harley in another.

“Because you’re a f—ing psychopath!” she fires back.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro MTV

And while his costars have his back, there’s only so much they can do.

“Ronnie is in a lose-lose situation right now,” says Sorrentino.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who will appear on the show but is not an official cast member, spent much of this summer making headlines for their explosive altercations. She was arrested and charged with domestic battery on June 24 in Las Vegas after an incident in which it was alleged that she briefly dragged Ronnie with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat.

She was released from the Clark County Detention Center the following day after posting the $3,000 bail; the Clark County District Attorney’s Office later confirmed to PEOPLE that there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute her.