Jersey Shore Stars Reflect on Their Enduring Friendships at Mike's Wedding: 'We're Still Family'

The Jersey Shore roomies have been through it all together.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the cast gathered to celebrate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding to his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce last fall. After the couple had their first dance as husband and wife, Mike’s groomsmen (Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino) took the floor to each deliver a heartfelt speech.

“Their speeches reflect the man that I am and the relationships that I have with those best men,” said Mike afterward, clearly touched. “These guys are my squad, my brothers and I love them.”

Then, after a hilariously out-of-sync dance routine and a surprise appearance by the one and only Rob Base, courtesy of Pauly, the night began winding down.

“My mind is blown right now by how well this wedding went off — the Hitchuation was a total success,” said Mike. “There were 205 guests in a castle. There were dancers, we had a ceremony, we had a reception, we had a dance, and now there’s only one last thing on my mind.” (Surprise, surprise, it was dessert.)

Image zoom Anthony Serrantonio

As the evening came to an end, the cast reflected on what the night meant to them.

“I feel like we’re always going to remember this moment,” said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. “Anytime that we dance like this and we beat up the beat, it’s like we haven’t aged. We’re still 21 at Karma, killing it on the dance floor. Now we’re at Mike’s wedding and my daughter is beating up the beat with us. I mean, what more can you ask for? It was perfect.”

Added Deena Cortese, who was expecting her first child, a baby boy, at the time: “This wedding was my last hurrah before becoming a mom and seeing everyone with all their kids just makes me feel so excited — I’m just ready to have a family now.”

Ronnie, who attended the wedding with his baby mama and on-off girlfriend, Jen Harley, said the nuptials made him realize what his own relationship was lacking.

“Mike and Lauren look like the two happiest people in the world. And I’m realizing that’s what I want: to be happy,” he said. “I’ve got to change my pattern, I need to start doing different things that are going to be better for me, internally, mentally, physically. Because this s— is not working.”

Image zoom MTV

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who filed for divorce from Roger Mathews last September after almost three years of marriage, admitted she was struggling.

“I’m definitely going through something right now. Divorce and all that drama, it’s just hard — it is,” she said. “But I have my roommates and I’m so thankful for that.”

At the end of the day, they were all were grateful to have each other.

“It’s just surreal to me that we’re still doing this,” said Pauly. “We started off all single, no kids, now half of us are married and have kids. It’s dope that we’re still family.”

Added Vinny, “This journey that we’ve all taken together has been incredible. We are a force. We stick together and we make sure that we have each other’s backs and we love each other — it’s a genuine love.”

“I just couldn’t believe that a day could go that perfect,” said Mike. “In a couple of months I’m going to have to go do my time and pay my debt to society. My days are numbered right now. Some people focus on the negative, but Big Daddy Sitch focuses on the positivity. There’s something special about everybody under one roof, celebrating my big day today. It’s like a fairytale, it really is.”

On Jan. 15, two months later after the wedding, Mike reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, to serve an eight-month sentence in his tax evasion case. He is expected to be released in September.

