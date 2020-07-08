Most of the Jersey Shore stars were without masks when celebrating Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's 38th birthday this past weekend

Jersey Shore 's JWoww and Deena Cortese Clap Back After Cast Is Criticized for Not Wearing Masks

However, Farley, 34, and Cortese, 33, both came under fire on social media due to the group, minus Guadgnino, not wearing masks for the dinner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Vinny, the only one w respect for others. You would think being some of u have kids at home u would protect them better," wrote one of Farley's Instagram followers on the group photo she posted.

But Farley quickly fired back.

"We have all been tested and don't see anyone who hasn't been regularly test... it's also hard to eat and wear a mask," Farley responded. "But glad you know all about us and think we would ever put anyone in jeopardy... especially our kids."

Cortese was also criticized for going to the gathering without a mask. On an Instagram photo she posted of herself and her husband, 31, at the dinner table, one follower wrote, "You got to be safe nowadays you don't know who has it but has no face the virus that is."

"We wore our masks to and from table ..at table in nj you can take it off," Cortese responded.

The mom of one also clarified her point on Twitter, writing, "We wore masks to and from the table .. in NJ once you get to the table you can take your masks off."

The disastrous speech and its aftermath were chronicled on the season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation last month, resulting in Polizzi's declaration that she is "done" with the show.

After the season finale aired, Cortese said that she has no interest in being friends with Pivarnick, adding that she had been getting "death threats" from fans after footage from the speech leaked last year.

"Her knowing how bad it was for us she continued to play the victim and make us look terrible to people," Cortese tweeted. "After seeing the episode and seeing her true colors...I can care less if I ever see her again in my life."

The season finale documenting Pivarnick's wedding and Polizzi's decision to quit the show marked the highest-rated episode in almost two years, according to MTV, which recently confirmed that the show had been renewed for a fourth season.