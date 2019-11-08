Jersey Shore Cast Celebrates Angelina Pivarnick’s Bachelorette in New Orleans

Image zoom David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Bride-to-be Angelina Pivarnick is celebrating her last days as a single woman with her Jersey Shore castmates.

Earlier this week, the reality star and her costars flocked to New Orleans for Angelina’s co-ed bachelorette party ahead of her Nov. 20 wedding to Chris Larangeira.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley were all spotted in the Crescent City, according to TMZ, as cameras captured the fist-pumping good time, likely for a future episode of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Footage of the evening showed the friend group on a French Quarter balcony, donning Mardi Gras masks as they threw beads to crowds below. Later, the costars were snapped strolling down Bourbon Street.

In one part of the video, Pauly D, 39, escorts Angelina, 33, through the masses, repeatedly yelling, “I’ve got the bachelorette with me!”

“We literally had these on all night,” Angelina can be heard saying, referencing the white masquerade mask she wore with a white robe which read “Bride” on the back.

Prior to the festivities, Mike, 37, posted a photo of the crew from inside the New Orleans International Airport with a few, writing, “RAHN STAHP !! Look 👀 Who We Bumped into in New Orleans Airport !!🧔”

The Situation’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, lovingly commented on her husband’s post, “Ok! Come home now please ♥️😍😘,” to which he replied, “On way home hunnies to make babies ❤️.”

The gathering comes weeks after Angelina and Jenni’s explosive argument over Jenni’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello. Angelina felt that Zack had been “inappropriate” with her during a wild night out in Las Vegas while Jenni was drunkenly passed out, but he claimed that she actually tried to kiss him — which she may have, on the cheek.

The two women had been feuding over the disagreement for weeks. Finally, the morning after the fight, they successfully squashed their beef once and for all with a mature (and sober) sit-down.

“I appreciate the fact that she’s trying to olive branch it,” Jenni said. “I’m tired of fighting with her all the time. She’s sorry, and I’m sorry, and I’m ready to move on.”

After the blowup, Jenni was noticeably absent from Angelina’s bridal shower last month and reportedly ended her relationship with Zack the day after their Vegas feud episode aired.

Zack later apologized for his actions on Instagram and said, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for … I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

According to multiple reports, Jenni and Zack have since reconciled.

In August, the mom of two went through a difficult divorce from Roger Mathews, with whom she shares daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.