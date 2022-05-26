The newest iteration of the wildly popular Shore franchise will premiere on MTV on June 23

'Party's Here' Again! Jersey Shore Returns to MTV — Followed by the Premiere of Buckhead Shore

A new group of partiers are joining the Shore family on MTV.

On June 23, MTV is welcoming back "Jerzdays" with the return of Jersey Shore Family Vacation followed by the premiere of a new series Buckhead Shore.

In an exclusive trailer for the back-to-back premiere event, viewers are introduced to the new crew hailing from the "Beverly Hills of Atlanta."

The new show will follow a group of longtime friends and former flames living it up in Buckhead, Georgia. JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Savannah Gabriel, Adamo Giraldo, Parker Lipman, Bethania Locke, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott and DJ Simmons head to the lake for their annual summer getaway.

"It's time for wild fun, high drama hook-ups, and maybe even a few broken hearts," teased an MTV press release.

Lipman, whose family owns the Zaxby's chicken fast-food chain, hosts the group of friends at his family's lake house. The group of guests includes the son of Grammy-award winner Daryl Simmons, the son of the owner of world-famous strip club Magic City and both Lipman's ex- and current girlfriend.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be returning following the premiere for the second half of its fifth season, which features members of the original cast of the network's fist-pumping 2013 hit.

Earlier this month, MTV announced its plans to launch Jersey Shore 2.0. A release revealed that the series "chronicles a new generation of share house roommates hitting the same famed beaches and boardwalks along the Atlantic to make new memories all summer long," meaning the OG cast members will not be featured on the show.

"As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see," the statement began. "We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."

Concluding their post, the crew plugged the upcoming installment of their sequel series, writing, "Don't forget to tune into an all new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation."