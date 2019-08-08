Jersey Shore: The Boys Reflect on Mike's 'Savage' Days as 'The Situation' Before His Wedding

Needless to say, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has come a long way.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the boys gather to write their speeches before Mike’s wedding to Lauren Pesce last fall.

“We want to keep it all positive,” says Vinny Guadagnino.

“The thing about this is we joke around with each other, but now it’s in front of his family, in front of her family,” adds Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. “So we have to sort of censor our jokes a little bit.”

But they can’t help but reflect on the old Mike as footage rolls of him partying and hooking up with girls nearly a decade ago.

Image zoom MTV

“Mike was a savage. Mike started off as ‘The Situation,’ a complete d-bag,” says Vinny. “It’s so hard to think of him like that — ‘The Situation.’ Mike was mean, he was arrogant, double-crossing people, manipulative.”

“Who would have ever thought that my grenade whistle would ward off all the grenades and brought him to the right one?” Pauly jokes. “Mike owes me a favor.”

“Lauren took ‘The Situation’ out the game!” he adds.

Mike, 37, tied the knot with his college sweetheart on Nov. 1 at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. Two months later, he reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, to serve an eight-month sentence in his tax evasion case. He is expected to be released in September.

Speaking to PEOPLE last year, Mike said Lauren — who helped him get sober after battling a prescription painkiller addiction — was definitely “the one.”

“We met each other when she was probably 19 and I was 22 years old,” he recalled. “We met in community college in math class. We went out together for about four years, and then once Jersey Shore started we decided to take a break throughout seasons 1-6. Once it was over, we eventually reconnected and have been together ever since, for over four years now.”

“She’s my best friend, my better half,” he added. “She makes me a better person. I’m so excited that she’s in my life.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air two all-new episodes back-to-back Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.