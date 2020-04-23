Jersey Shore: Boys Check in on Ronnie After Arrest, Plan to Crash Angelina's Bachelorette Party

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Jersey Shore costars just want the best for him.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio are out for dinner in Las Vegas when they decide to check in on their friend. Needless to say, they aren't sure what to expect, given Ronnie, 34, had recently been arrested after an alleged altercation with his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley.

"Should we try to FaceTime Ronnie?" asks Vinny, 32.

"Yeah, might as well," says Pauly, 39. "He doesn't answer my texts, so."

But Ronnie picks up, and they're all relieved to see that he appears to be in good spirits.

"What's up, brother?" says Mike, 37. "How are you holding up? You alright?"

"I mean, one day at a time," Ronnie says. "A bunch of unfortunate events that were completely out of my control, and all I can do is stay away from the situation that got me to where that is."

"All I can do is move forward and hope it never happens again, and just grow as a person and grow as a man and grow as a father," he adds. "That's all I can really do."

Then Pauly, the self-proclaimed prank war champion, unveils his latest plan.

"So I know it's supposed to be boys' weekend but I've got an epic prank idea," he says. "I want to crash Angelina's bachelorette party in New Orleans with the fellas."

"I think that ... I like it?" Ronnie says. "I'll be there. ... I'll see you guys soon. I love you guys. I miss you guys."

They hang up, and everyone is glad that Ronnie has agreed to the plan — at least for now.

"I'm happy to see Ronnie. I mean, we haven't heard from him, but we miss Ron and want to make sure he's okay. We hope he's okay, but maybe he's not — we don't know. But I hope he can pull it together and we can all go do this," Vinny says. "I'm glad that we keep doing these family vacations because we are Ronnie's family, so it can kind of help Ronnie get on a better path just being with us."

Adds Mike, "Despite everything that's going on with Ronnie right now, I really want him to show up. Because I feel that if he comes to New Orleans, we'll be able to take his mind off of things. And one day at a time, he'll be able to put this behind him."

Ronnie and Harley, who share 2-year-old daughter Ariana, have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity. After his arrest last October, Ronnie was charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, resisting arrest and making criminal threats, a Los Angeles City Attorney's office spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. He was additionally charged with willingly and unlawfully depriving Harley of her personal liberty.

He pleaded not guilty in November to seven charges, including false imprisonment of Harley, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE. Two charges, brandishing a weapon and making criminal threats, were dropped in February, with the reality star's lawyer telling PEOPLE at the time, "We are hoping further investigation will yield similar results."

Meanwhile, over in New Orleans, there's drama brewing during Angelina Pivarnick's pre-wedding celebrations. The sneak peek also teases a drunken night out amongst the ladies that ends with Angelina threatening to leave her own bachelorette party.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.