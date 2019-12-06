Jersey Shore’s Angelina Says She Wants ‘Redo’ of Wedding ‘for Many Reasons’ 2 Weeks After Nuptials

Angelina Pivarnick Larangeira is still on a wedding high.

After tying the knot with Chris Larangeira last month, the Jersey Shore star would love to live through their wedding all over again.

“Two weeks married @chris_e_piss_e my love,” the self-proclaimed “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” wrote on Instagram on Thursday, posting a sweet photo from their nuptials, in which she and Chris share one of their first kisses as husband and wife.

“We def need a total redo of this day for many reasons,” she added. “I love u and your companionship. ❤️❤️❤️ #mylove #redo.”

Angelina and Chris wed at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, with several of Angelina’s MTV costars in attendance, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese, who were all bridesmaids.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro also attended the celebration.

Earlier in November, all the costars headed down to New Orleans to celebrate Angelina’s bachelorette party. Footage from the party showed the friends on a French Quarter balcony, wearing Mardi Gras masks and throwing beads to crowds below.

Angelina and Chris got engaged in January 2018 — marking Angelina’s third engagement.

“Third time’s a charm!” she told PEOPLE in May of last year.

“I did not think I was going to get engaged again after my last engagement. It was toxic and it was terrible. But last summer, I went out to some big pool party in a backyard. I had known Chris for 14 years and he says the reason he never hit on me was because I always had a boyfriend. We both worked in the mall when we were younger, and he says he used to see me walk past with a different boyfriend every week.”

Image zoom Chris Larangeira, Angelina Pavarnick Larangeira

“But he asked me to come to this pool party and I went,” she explained. “We started hanging out from there and we’ve been together ever since.”

Last week, Angelina dedicated another Instagram post to her new hubby, calling him her “rock.”

“Happiness is the key in any marriage and partnership,” she wrote, thanking Chris “for loving me for me and never letting things affect you .. you are sooo strong. I thank you for being my rock in such difficult times. I wouldn’t be okay right now if u weren’t next to me.”

A recent trailer for the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation teased Angelina’s wedding planning, the bride trying on dresses and the bachelorette party.