Jersey Shore: Angelina Tries to Squash Beef with JWoww After Feud over Her Boyfriend 'Exploded'

Angelina Pivarnick just wants the truth to come out.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she sits down with Jenni “JWoww” Farley in an attempt to squash their feud over Jenni’s boyfriend for once and for all.

“I just want to talk to you. I’m sorry that last night didn’t go the way that I envisioned it,” she says. “I was angry — we’re all angry. I think that this story, it’s like a huge thing that just had to get out and it finally freaking exploded last night. I just wanted to get down to the bottom of it. Did your boyfriend tell you that I tried to kiss him?”

“Yes,” Jenni confirms. “I was pissed. I was really pissed. Now [you] kissed him, now it’s going to be a fight, now it’s just going to snowball, and now [you’re] trying to turn it on him to make him look bad and talk about [him] grabbing [you].”

To recap, the drama started after a wild weekend in Las Vegas, when Jenni’s boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello got a little too close for comfort with Angelina at the club while Jenni was drunkenly passed out. But he then claimed that Angelina actually tried to kiss him — which she may have, on the cheek — and Jenni was livid.

In the clip, Jenni insists she wouldn’t mind if Zack had buddied up to Angelina.

“I don’t give a f—. He grabbed? I’m not going to be mad, even if he f—ing hugged you or whatever,” she says. “I remember the first time I started [seeing] Roger, he was taking shots off Deena. Like, I don’t give a f— about any of that s—. … So I feel like you’re trying to make it a bigger thing than it is.”

But Angelina points out that even Vinny Guadagnino had remarked on Zack being touchy-feely with her that night.

“Vinny brought it up to me, and I wasn’t going to bring up anything,” she says. “But when Vinny brought it up, I was like, ‘Okay, so I’m not crazy.’ … I just didn’t feel like that was appropriate. Then after that, you flipped out on me for things that I know were not true.”

Eventually, Angelina comes to the conclusion that they’ll just have to wait for the footage to air on the show to find out what really went down.

“Listen, we can go around like a hamster wheel, around and around, about what really happened,” she says. “But the only way we can figure it out is when it comes out.”

“So what happens if it really is true?” Jenni asks.

“Then that’s my own bad,” Angelina says. “But I know it isn’t true, and that’s why I’m upset.”

After the episode aired earlier this month, finally unveiling the interaction between Angelina and Zack at the club, Jenni called them both out for their behavior in a scathing Instagram post.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

Image zoom From left: Angelina Pivarnick, Zack Carpinello, Jenni "JWoww" Farley Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

She reportedly ended the relationship a day later. Hours later, Zack apologized for his actions on Instagram, writing, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. … I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

They have since reconciled, according to multiple reports.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.