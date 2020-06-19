Jersey Shore's Angelina Threatens to Expose 'Group Chat' After Snooki Quits Show over Drama

This season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation may be over, but tensions continue to simmer on Twitter.

As the episode aired, Nicole, Jenni and Angelina aired their feelings on Twitter. Angelina, 33, explained that she "snapped" after realizing how "distraught" her husband was by the speech.

"It wasn't about me. I can take a joke," she insisted. "It is the fact that I looked at my husband and felt his pain. And all of my guests were upset and booing."

She also threatened to expose supposed mean texts about her between her costars from the night of her wedding.

"I wasn't going to say anything but do you really want me to show the world the group chat that you guys didn't know I was in talking s--- about me the night of my wedding? And you wonder why I couldn't let things go," she tweeted.

"Expose the mean girls Angelina," replied Nicole, 32. "Do what you need to do so we can all peacefully move on with our lives."

Jenni, 34, insisted that she and the girls reached out to Angelina "multiple times" after the speech and "apologized over and over."

"I cried for days thinking I took away her beautiful day," she wrote. "I questioned who I was. She never once reached out privately until she was forced too [sic]."

"I watched my best friend quit because she couldn't handle the stress," she continued. "I stayed up so many nights hearing Deena cry over being called names she didn't deserve. All while Angelina basked in the attention she was given. 7 months I waited for tonight."

"I kept my mouth shut for 7 months for the integrity of the show... but now the shows over @angelinamtvjs... you should unblock me if your gonna lie on IG live... because texts don't lie," she added.

Deena, 33, chose not to live-tweet as the episode aired, instead posting one lengthy message to her followers.

"Sorry I didn't tweet with you guys tonight," she wrote. "I was watching and your wonderful tweets didn't go unnoticed. But if I'm going to be honest this was one of the most dramatic things I've ever been a part of filming...especially when part of the 'speech' footage got leaked and Nicole, Jenni and I were getting threats for months."

"Those months put me in a very unhealthy mental state. I truly just wanted this episode to come and go and not relive it. If you all watch the show you know I don't have a mean bone in my body, and my heart is always in the right place. I love you all so much and it warms my heart that you have stuck with us this long."

"I wish the finale didn't end this way but you can't go back in time," she added. "Anyways hope you enjoyed the season."

Replied Jenni, "I love you so much D. I wish I could have taken that pain away... but I'm so thankful for your friendship and knowing after tonight's episode you would be okay. You are so amazing and don't ever forget that."

Nicole — who announced last December that she was retiring from the beloved MTV reality show, which was rebooted in 2018 — said she had "never had drama like this since I was 21."

"I am fully grown, enjoy being a fun loving mother and exactly the reason I quit," she tweeted. "I didn't sign up for this s---."

In another tweet, she added, "I'm embarrassed and so glad to be leaving the show due to this insanity."

Ultimately, she said she was relieved it was all over.

"It's really tested our characters & made me feel really s----y about myself. So glad this is all over," she tweeted. "Now back to the fun!"

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Nicole opened up about the decision, noting that her TV career isn't over yet.

"I needed to move on," she said. "It's just not for me anymore. Drama has never been my thing. Especially now, I don't want to leave my kids and not see them for days on end to do that. I want to leave and have a good time with my friends and roomies, and then come home and be a mom. So this season was very stressful, and I just wasn't having fun. I want to do something that's more uplifting in my life."