Jersey Shore's JWoww Blasts 'Chew Toy' Angelina: Inside Their Explosive Reunion 8 Years Later

Jersey Shore fans, rejoice: The moment we never thought would come is finally here.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina Pivarnick — a.k.a. the “Rob Kardashian of Staten Island,” the “Staten Island dump” and everyone’s favorite “dirty little hamster” — will finally come face-to-face with her arch-enemies Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, eight years after she left the show for good in the middle of season 2.

And if PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the scene is any indication, the reunion is every bit as explosive as you might have imagined.

“Not once did you try to make amends in eight f—ing years,” says JWoww as the rest of the cast looks on in silence.

“How can I make amends to you?” says Angelina. “Do I have your number?”

“I didn’t have you blocked, bitch! You blocked me on every f—ing social media,” accuses JWoww. “You have no f—ing idea what this took. And you’re not a part of the group chat. Facts!”

Angelina tries to suggest they should go on easy on her since they don’t really know her, but the roomies aren’t having it.

“Why the f— are you here?” explodes JWoww. “Why are you here? You’re here because you’re a f—ing chew toy. Get the f— out of this house.”

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the episode, Angelina admits she had her reservations about coming back at first.

“One hundred percent there was a part of me that was a little nervous, obviously, to face JWoww,” she says. “I mean, let’s be realistic, she’s way taller than me. And I haven’t fought since Nicole. So it was nerve-wracking for me — especially them not knowing that I was coming. I was like, what’s going to happen when they get here? How is this going to work? Are fists going to be flying right away? Are they going to throw me out of the house? I didn’t know what to expect.”

Still, Angelina says she had been hoping this moment would come ever since she left the show — a decision she now regrets.

“I waited almost nine years for this,” she says. “I wanted to make amends with everybody and show them that I’ve changed. Listen, I’m still a bitch, but there are a lot of things in my life that have changed. I just wanted to talk to them and I wanted to see them again. I hadn’t seen them in so long.”

“I’ve seen them all blossom into stars, and just forgetting about the stardom part, they all became a family,” she adds. “Like, wow. I wanted to be part of that family. All those years went by and I was watching them get closer and closer and closer — and I wasn’t a part of that. That really upset me.”

Looking back, Angelina says she “would have never left” if she had the chance to redo it all.

“I would have approached things so differently,” she says. “I just rewatched season 2 and there were a lot of things that I could have done differently. The night I left Mike said, ‘If you want to come out to the club, you can come out.’ And I said no. I don’t know if I had gone out with them if things would have been different. Watching it back, I was just like, wow. I can’t believe how much animosity everybody had towards me and I had towards them.”

While the show went on for another four seasons, Angelina says she stopped watching after she left.

“I just couldn’t do it,” she says. “It hit home for me and I felt so terrible about everything and it got me depressed. I knew that if I watched it, I was going to be depressed about it, so I tuned it out.”

As for why she never reached out to her former costars?

“You know, after all these years, I didn’t know what to say to anybody,” she admits. “I didn’t know how to approach it. It was very hard. You’ve got to understand, these people did not like me. What if I said something wrong, or what if they totally ignored me? I didn’t know what could happen.”

After the show, Angelina went in the complete opposite direction of reality TV: She decided to become a certified EMT to “give back to the community.”

“Let’s face it — I wasn’t a nice person back then,” she says. “I was young, I was immature, I was naïve, I was not humble. I needed to prove myself — and I wanted to prove to myself that I could be a good person. I wanted to grow up and I wanted to mature.”

So where do her relationships stand with the cast members now?

“I would say there’s still a lot of unfinished business,” she says. “There’s still a lot that has to be dealt with. But I did like the outcome so far. We just have to see what happens in the future. I don’t know what tomorrow brings, but as far I’m concerned, I had a great time. There were a lot of things that I didn’t think would happen that did happen, and I’m really excited for everybody to watch it.”

And at the end of the day, she hopes to establish those friendships one day.

“I would love that, I really would,” she says. “Like with family, you have this bond. You’re going to have your disagreements with your family, of course, everything isn’t going to be all peaches and cream and rainbows all the time. But that being said, I would like to have a relationship with them. I mean, I was supposed to be their family — whether they like it or not.”

