Jersey Shore: Angelina Slams JWoww's 'Weirdo' Boyfriend for 'Grilling' Her About Her Sex Life

Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s boyfriend is wading into dangerous waters.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, it’s day two in Las Vegas with Jenni’s new man, 24-year-old wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“I’m a little anxious having 24 in this environment,” Jenni says, referring to him by the nickname they’ve given him. “You never know what’s going to come out of my roommates’ mouth, and that’s the concerning part.”

Little did she know, it was Zack’s mouth that would end up starting trouble. After Jenni, 34, mentions that Angelina Pivarnick “doesn’t want to have any sex” with her fiancé Chris Larangeira, Zack decides to dig deeper.

“What’s up with that?” he asks Angelina, who tries to wave him off. “Why don’t you have sex?”

Angelina, 33, says they are having sex again, but acknowledges they went through “a little bit of dry spell.”

“You live together right now? Whose idea was that?” Zack asks with a laugh.

The questions seem to be veering into inappropriate territory, at least according to Angelina.

“I just met you, 24, and you’re literally grilling me about my relationship with Chris,” she fumes to producers in an interview later. “Like, bro. This kid is 24 years old, he knows nothing about relationships. He’s probably been in none in his entire life. And another thing, too, he doesn’t know me. So what the f— is he doing? He’s such a weirdo.”

But the interrogation continues, with Zack asking, “When’s the last time you did it?”

“Why are you riding me about these things and you’ve only known me for 20 minutes?” Angelina says. “From now on, my sex life is none of anyone’s business and what happens in my sex life is off-limits.”

The rest of the roomies don’t seem to agree with Zack’s approach, either.

“24 is grilling Angelina about her sex life and I’m like, ‘Pump the brakes, bro,'” says Deena Cortese.

“I’m like, ‘Bro. You’re new to this whole thing, you’re going down the wrong path if you’re trying to be a part of this family,'” adds Vinny Guadagnino. “Trust me, it just doesn’t work.”

Jenni filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews in September 2018 after almost three years of marriage. The two, who share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, finalized the proceedings this past August, and Jenni and Zack have been dating since April.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.