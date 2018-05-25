Jersey Shore's 'Dirty Little Hamster' Angelina Returns 8 Years Later — Does She 'Redeem' Herself?

The “Rob Kardashian of Staten Island” is back.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina Pivarnick — yes, the Angelina — finally made her return to the beloved MTV show, eight years after she quit for good in the middle of season 2.

So how did this special little reunion come about? Well, it comes as no surprise that the mastermind behind the entire thing was Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

After Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese headed home to New Jersey to spend a couple of days with their families, Pauly decided it was the perfect opportunity to invite their arch-nemesis and former roommate to come visit them in Miami. While the prank was specifically intended to target Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who has a particularly toxic history with Angelina, it’s safe to say that none of them were exactly looking forward to seeing her.

“Mike has transformed into this nice guy — he’s almost like, too nice,” said Pauly. “Us guidos, we like to f— with each other. So I have an idea to see if he really changed. It’s been a little Kumbaya, so we need to bring in a little villain to stir things up. You know how much he hates her? You know how much she hates him? You bring that girl to him — mic drop moment. Prank war champions!”

“That’s a prank on all of us,” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro pointed out.

“This is a prank war and Pauly is like a kamikaze pilot, just taking everyone out with Angelina’s a—,” explained Vinny Guadagnino. “It’s like setting off fireworks inside the house. It’s the most epic prank ever, so I’m happy about it but I’m also terrified.”

Without telling Mike, Pauly called up Angelina to extend the invitation, which she happily accepted.

“Deep down, I really wanted this one day to happen and it’s actually happening, so I’m really happy right now. I’m gonna go down there, I’m gonna have fun,” she said. “It’s been eight years — if they’re not going to be cool with me, if they want to keep talking crap and not letting go of the past, then that’s on them.”

Well, as it turned out, even the “ghost of dirty little hamster’s past” wasn’t enough to rattle the new and improved Mike. After he got over the initial shock upon greeting her at the door, the two ended up hugging it out and apologizing for all the terrible things they said to each other years ago.

“Never did I ever think that Angelina and Mike would be sitting down at the same table, apologizing to each other,” remarked Pauly. “I feel like I’m in the twilight zone right now.”

“Honestly, where is Mike and what have you done with him?” said Angelina. “Because this is not the Mike that I remember. Holy s—.”

That said, she’s not expecting quite as warm a welcome from the ladies. (Keep in mind that the last time she saw Jenni and Nicole, they were full-blown brawling.)

“These girls, they hated me,” Angelina admitted. “Who knows what they’re going to do? But at the end of the day, this is the chance to redeem myself with these people.”

We’ll have to wait for next week’s episode to find out — but it certainly doesn’t look good.

“Jenni, Nicole, Deena — they’re grown up. They’re more mature,” said Vinny. “But Angelina has the power to bring the ‘JWoww’ out of Jenni, the ‘Snooki’ out of Nicole, and the ‘Mean-a’ out of Deena. It’s going to get crazy.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.