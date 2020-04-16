Jersey Shore: Angelina Decides to 'Replace' JWoww as Her Bridesmaid Ahead of Bachelorette Party

Image zoom Jenni "JWoww" Farley (left) and Angelina Pivarnick Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Another epic feud between Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni "JWoww" Farley took center stage on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation this week.

On Thursday's episode, all hell broke loose after the cast's infamous night out in Las Vegas finally aired for all to see on the show last October. As you'll recall, Jenni's boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello got a little too close for comfort with Angelina Pivarnick at the club while Jenni was drunkenly passed out. He then claimed that Angelina actually tried to kiss him, prompting a near-brawl between the two women. But after seeing the footage with her own eyes five months later, Jenni was admittedly "blindsided."

"I'm looking at how inebriated and intoxicated I am. Then I'm looking at my boyfriend, who is not helping me, whatsoever, and actually making the whole situation worse by touching Angelina inappropriately," she said, recalling her thought process as she watched the episode. "I deserved better than that that night, and it's something that, ever since watching, I can't get over."

She wasn't the only one taken aback by Zack's behavior — the rest of her costars were, too.

"I feel super bad for Jenni," said Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio. "She's been through so much. Her divorce, the kids, and now, to deal with some other public breakup, Jenni doesn't need that right now."

"After watching the episode in Vegas, it kind of took everybody by surprise," added Vinny Guadagnino. "I was there that night, but after watching it, I think the whole world was shocked — including Jenni. After seeing it with her own eyes, Jenni got mad and reacted in a pretty crazy way."

Indeed, at the time, Jenni called both Zack and Angelina out for their behavior in a scathing Instagram post, which resulted in a nasty feud when Angelina fought back on Twitter.

"She finally sees it and now she's mad at me? When I told her [what really happened] so many months ago?" Angelina fumed to the cameras. "Did this girl ever give a f--- about my feelings? She never gave a f--- about my feelings. I don't give a f--- about hers."

"I will literally make sure that I make her life a living hell," she threatened.

Complicating matters even further, Angelina's wedding was coming up. She had already asked Jenni and the rest of the girls to be her bridesmaids, but now she was reconsidering the decision.

"Right now, me and Jenni's relationship is not good at all. When the episode aired, things just hit the fan really bad," she said. "The way Jenni is treating me, I don't know if I actually want her to be my bridesmaid anymore."

The wedding itself wasn't the only big event on the calendar: There was also Angelina's bridal shower, and her bachelorette party in New Orleans. For obvious reasons, Jenni opted not to attend the shower. She was planning on skipping the bachelorette party, too, but Deena Cortese intervened.

"I think Angelina really would actually want you to be at the bachelorette [party] and I think she wants you in the wedding," she told Jenni over coffee. "I think she just doesn't know how to express it."

Deena suggested Jenni come to New Orleans and surprise Angelina.

"It would show that your heart is in the right place and that you're open to mending the relationship with her," she urged.

Jenni agreed to the plan, but meanwhile, unbeknownst to the rest of the cast, Angelina was already moving forward with her own agenda. She called up another friend, Hanna, and extended a last-minute invitation to be one of her bridesmaids.

"I have to make decisions, because at the end of the day, me and Jenni always have that agree-to-disagree relationship," Angelina said. "And it's never going to get any better, so I'm replacing Jenni as a bridesmaid. It is my party, at the end of the day, and I really don't want to continue this s---."

So that was where things stood heading into the trip, and Jenni was understandably uneasy.

"I was not expecting to be in New Orleans, and I'm here," she said. "After the episode aired, I reacted really negatively at Angelina on Instagram and Twitter. I feel the need to apologize. It is not easy for me, but I'm going to give it my best efforts."

She and Deena flew in early to decorate the hotel room, and Deena encouraged Jenni to just "speak from the heart" once Angelina arrived.

"I do honestly, honest to God, want to be here for her," Jenni said. "Because I actually do care about Angelina."

As for where things stood with Zack? The couple briefly split as the drama unfolded on the show last fall, reconciling just weeks later. But on Thursday's episode, Jenni seemed convinced that it was over for good.

"I literally told him, 'You caused all this. I told you not to be stupid, you thought you were cool and you were stupid,'" Jenni said. "I don't know how to get over that when I look at him. ... The worst part about it is he never showed that side for five months. So for five months, it felt like a really strong relationship with him."

"This is a huge issue, and you don't want to trust anyone after that. Because that really hurt," she continued. "So yeah, after watching that episode, Zack, you have to go. This is it, this is done, we're not continuing this."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.