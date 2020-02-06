Jersey Shore: Guests Boo During Snooki, JWoww and Deena's Speech at Angelina's Wedding

The return of Jerzdays is just three weeks away.

Ahead of the Feb. 27 midseason premiere, MTV dropped a new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation sneak peek that teases the drama that went down at Angelina Pivarnick‘s wedding last fall.

In one scene, guests are seen loudly booing during bridesmaids Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese‘s speech. And later, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio hints that the nuptials were memorable, to say the least.

“The wedding — I’ve never one like that,” he says with a laugh.

The clip also teases Jenni’s divorce party after finalizing her split from husband Roger Mathews last August — “Guys, I’m divorced!” she cheers — and Angelina’s wild bachelorette party.

“I want Angelina to get white-girl wasted and just have a good time,” Nicole says.

But the biggest party of all is Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s homecoming after completing an eight-month prison sentence in September for tax evasion.

“There’s no place I’d rather be,” he says as he reunites with his costars.

Angelina tied the knot with Chris Larangeira on Nov. 20 at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Reports emerged at the time that her female costars had given a “mean-spirited” speech that didn’t go over well at the wedding, and Angelina appeared to hint at the drama a few days later on Instagram, saying that the couple needed “a total redo of this day for many reasons.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.